The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres are set to square off in a rubber match Sunday Afternoon. This will also be the time these two teams meet in the regular season. With that said, check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Padres prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Padres blew out the Nationals in game one of this series. San Diego Scored six runs in the fifth and four runs in the seventh as they cruised to a 13-3 victory. Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim all went deep in the win. Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits and three runs scored to lead the Padres. Joe Musgrove picked up the win after throwing seven innings, strking out seven and allowing just one run. Michael Chavis hit his first home run of the season for the Nationals in the loss.

Game two was a different story. The Padres went from 13 runs to zero runs as the Nationals shut them out 2-0. The Nationals bullpen threw 3 2/3 perfect innings to lead Washington to the win. Josiah Gray was solid in the start, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six. Lane Thomas and Jeimer Candelario hit solo home runs to give Washington their only runs of the game.

MacKenzie Gore and Seth Lugo will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Nationals-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-115)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Padres

TV: MASN, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Gore is having an up and down season. He has a few good starts, but a few bad ones as well. However, Gore is facing a lineup that really struggles to get going. The Padres have the seventh worst batting average in the MLB, and they have scored the 11th fewest runs. San Diego does not put up a lot of runs, and they are weak offensively, despite their big names. As long as Gore can control the zone and pitch his game, the Nationals will cover the spread.

The Nationals are pretty good offensively. They have the sixth best batting average and they do not strikeout. Washington strikes out less than seven times per game, which is best in the MLB. They have a tougher matchup, but they should be able to hit the ball around. If they can produce some runs and get a couple hit in a row, the Nationals should be able to keep this game within a run.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Nationals have one of the better batting averages. However, they do not have the best numbers in other categories of the game. Washington is bottom-10 in home runs, runs, and OPS. Washington may get some hits, but more times than not, it is just singles. Singles will not kill you unless you give up multiple in a row. If Seth Lugo can keep the hits to a minimum, the Padres will have no problem covering this spread.

San Diego has already faced Gore this season. They recorded seven hits off him, scored three runs and drew four walks as Gore did not make it through five innings. The Padres won that game 7-4. If San Diego can force Gore's pitch count up and have good at-bats, they will cover this spread against him again.

Final Nationals-Padres Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to predict because both teams are pretty streaky. However, I expect the Padres to come out on top and cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-104), Under 8.5 (-122)