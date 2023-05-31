The Washington Nationals (23-32) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) for their series finale on Wednesday afternoon! First pitch commences at 4:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers hold a 2-0 lead in the series thanks to yesterday’s 9-3 win. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Nationals-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Dodgers Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+102)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Dodgers

TV: MASN/2, Spectrum

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Fifth in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 34-21 (62%)

Over Record: 24-28-3 (46%)

Washington looked to be headed in the right direction coming into this series. While no one expected them to outright win it against the first-place Dodgers, the Nationals were coming off series wins in two of their last three series. The Nationals lineup had taken a huge step forward this month with their batting average and slugging percentage rising dramatically from April. Their offense came back to earth in the first two games, however, as they put up a combined four runs. That will be the key tonight as they are unlikely to slow down a Dodgers offense that put up 15 runs on 19 hits in the first two games. Still, with Patrick Corbin on the bump they should at least have a puncher’s chance – provided their offense can give them any run support.

Lefty Patrick Corbin (4-5) makes his 12th start of the season for the Nationals tonight. An established veteran, Corbin is what he is at this point in his career. He eats up innings while providing a decent enough ERA to get by. While he no longer possesses the same strikeout stuff as his prime years, he remains remarkably consistent – with two or three runs allowed and at least 5.1 innings pitched in seven of his 11 starts this season. He is coming off one of his worst outings of the year, however, when the Royals pegged him for six runs. Although he walked four batters in the win, that was only the third time all season he walked multiple batters all season. While the Dodgers present a tough matchup, they have struggled against left-handed pitching this season – batting over .020 points less compared to righties.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (First in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 33-23 (59%)

Over Record: 32-23-1 (58%)

The Dodgers have rebounded well following a series loss to the first-place Rays by taking the first two games of the series. Neither of the first two matchups was particularly close with LA outscoring Washington 15-4 thus far. They covered the 1.5-run line in each of the first two games – continuing a strong season track record against the spread. That said, the Nationals, too, hold a strong run line record and thus the Dodgers face an uphill battle not only in completing the sweep but in covering a third game in a row.

Still, LA boasts one of the most well-rounded offenses in the sport – ranking third in runs, fourth in OPS, and second in isolated power. Additionally, the Dodgers walk and hit extra-base hits at the second-highest rate all while holding the third-lowest BABIP in the league. With even more room to grow on offense, they’re going to score runs. The question with this Dodgers team is whether they can stop anyone on defense. The Dodgers rank just 20th in team ERA although their seventh-ranked WHIP is encouraging. After giving up just four runs in the first two games, the Dodgers will need another strong outing from their staff if they want to cover tonight.

Noah Syndergaard (1-4) makes his 11th start of the season for the Dodgers tonight. It feels like a lifetime ago when Syndergaard looked like the best young pitcher in the game as a member of the Mets. Injuries have largely derailed his career and he now finds himself on his fourth team in the last three seasons. This has easily been the worst season of his career thus far as he holds a 6.27 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. It isn’t like he’s striking anyone out anymore either. After compiling a 5.1 K/9 last season, he’s only up to a 6.3 K/9 this year. Although the Nationals don’t scare anyone on offense, Syndergaard’s track record this season makes him tough to trust tonight.

Final Nationals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Despite Syndergaard being difficult to trust, the Dodgers’ offense is rolling right now and should provide him with ample run support to cover tonight.

Final Nationals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-122)