ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Nationals hit the road to take on the New York Mets Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Nationals-Mets Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Sean Manaea

Jake Irvin (10-12) with a 4.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 172 innings pitched, 145K/44BB, .245 oBA

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: Win, 6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 18 starts, 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 102.2 innings pitched, 87K/28BB, .236 oBA

Sean Manaea (11-5) with a 3.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 164 innings pitched, 171K/60BB, .202 oBA

Last Start: at Toronto Blue Jays: No Decision, 6.2 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 3.95 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 79.2 innings pitched, 92K/25BB, .203 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mets Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +154

New York Mets: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MASN, Sportsnet New York

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington has to be solid on the mound if they want to win this game. They have a very tough matchup at the plate, and I would not expect them to score very many runs against Manaea and the Mets. This means Jake Irvin has to really step up. The good news is Irvin is a better pitcher on the road this season. He also has one very good start against the Mets. He was roughed up in his other one, but that was his second start against New York in the span of one week. If Irvin can have a good start, the Nationals will stay in this game.

Washington does not take too many walks. However, the key to getting Manaea out of this game early is to take pitches and run his pitch count up. The Nationals can not be afraid to take their free bases Monday night. If they can refrain from chasing pitches, the Nationals are going to be on base a lot this game. Doing this will help them at least cover the spread in New York.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Manaea has been very good for the Mets this season. He has done especially well limiting hits. In 164 innings pitched, Manaea has allowed just 120 hits. He does walk a few batters, but his pitchers have been very tough to hit this season. The Nationals have the lowest barrel percentage in the MLB, the fourth-lowest hard hit percentage, and the third-lowest xBA. Manaea should not have any problems shutting down the Nationals in this game, and going six or seven innings.

Manaea does have a start against the Nationals this season. In that start, Manaea went seven innings, allowed just one earned run on five hits, and he struck out five batters. Washington has not played well, and they are already eliminated from the playoffs. With the Mets still in contention, expect Manaea to be the best version of himself and shut down the Nationals in this game Monday night.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick

Jake Irvin is a good pitcher, but I do not have much faith in him for this game. The Mets are not only the better team, but they have the better pitcher on the mound, as well. As long as Sean Manaea can have another good start, the Mets are going to win this game. I have a feeling Manaea will have no problems doing just that. I will be taking the Mets to not only win this game, but cover the spread at home.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+116)