Army football and Navy football are doing something quite impressive. The two schools are ranked in the Top 25 collectively for the first time since 1960, per Action Network. Army is no. 23 in the country, per the Associated Press College Football poll. Navy clocks in at no. 25.

Both schools are undefeated on the season. Army is 6-0 on the year, while Navy holds a 5-0 record. The season is shaping up to show the Army-Navy game at the end of the season will have tremendous impact on each team's bowl futures.

Army and Navy meet on December 14 this season. Many college football fans would love to see the two schools roll into that historic game with undefeated records. The schools could end up playing twice, as both teams compete in the AAC. Army and Navy could also meet in the conference championship game.

Inside Army and Navy's great seasons

Both schools have posted impressive victories through the 2024 campaign so far. Army's offense is averaging a whopping 40 points a game. The team has scored 238 points this season, while allowing just 59 total points in six games.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily is leading the team in both passing yards and rushing yards, in unique statistics. The quarterback has 738 yards on the ground so far, with just 482 passing yards. The school is averaging just 93 yards of passing offense a game, while producing 370 rushing yards a game.

“We still have yet to play our best game,” Army defensive lineman and senior captain Cody Winokur said, per the Associated Press. “Not patting ourselves on the back too much and saying, ‘Oh look at us, look what we’ve done’ and more looking how we can get better, how we can continue to strive and be a better team as the season goes on and play our best football the second half of the year.”

Navy football is also rolling on offense, with the team averaging 43 points a game. The team is led by Blake Horvath, another quarterback who leads his team in both passing yards and rushing yards. The quarterback has passed for 771 yards and seven touchdowns this season, while also rushing for 565 yards. He has 10 rushing touchdowns for Navy, who has a major game coming up at the end of the month against Notre Dame.

“You want to be relevant,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said. “This is a humble group. It’s a hungry group. It’s still a group that has a chip on its shoulder, which I love, but we want to be significant in the landscape of college football here.”

Navy next plays Charlotte on Saturday. Army hosts East Carolina on the same day. Time will tell how long these two schools will be able to remain in the Top 25.