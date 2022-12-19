By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Navy Midshipmen have found their newest coach, just a week after firing Ken Niumatalolo. Brian Newberry, the team’s defensive coordinator since 2019, will assume head coaching duties for the Navy Academy, the program announced on Monday.

“It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program,” Newberry said on Monday. “It is a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Navy Football. The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program. Our culture remains strong.”

Proud to introduce our new Head Football Coach Brian Newberry!#GoNavy | #RollGoatspic.twitter.com/p5JysKhf1j — Navy Football (@NavyFB) December 19, 2022

Newberry will replace Niumatalolo effective immediately, who was fired after losing to Army in early December and finishing 4-8 on the season. Niumatalolo finished his tenure as the winningest coach in Navy history, with a record of 109-83 in 15 seasons.

“I am excited to hear that Coach Newberry has been elevated to head coach,” former linebacker Diego Fagot said on Monday. “During my time at Navy, Coach Newberry was fundamental in developing me as a man first and then a football player. I believe that he will continue to choose the right and take our team to places we have not been before.”

Brian Newberry has “authored consistent top defenses since arriving at Navy four years ago, establishing himself as an elite coordinator and program linchpin,” according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Newberry played college football at Baylor, graduating in 1998. He helped lead the Bears to the assume head coaching duties and an appearance in the 1994 Alamo Bowl, as well as a No. 5 national ranking in total defense in 1995.

The new head coach expressed his desire to continue facilitating the values and mission of the Naval Academy, promising to make the Navy Football program and all associated with the Academy proud on and off the football field.