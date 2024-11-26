ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AAC battle as Navy faces East Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Navy-East Carolina prediction and pick.

Navy-East Carolina Last Game – Matchup History

Navy comes into the game sitting at 7-3, but 5-2 in conference play. After starting the year 6-0, they have lost three of four, including last time out to Tulane. They would fall 35-0 in that game. Meanwhile, East Carolina is 7-4 on the year, and 5-2 in conference play. They are now on a four-game winning streak. Last time out, they beat North Texas 40-28.

Overall Series: Navy and East Carolina will be facing for the 12th time in their history in this one. Navy is 9-2 against East Carolina, and have won each of the last two games. Navy won 10-0 last year.

Here are the Navy-East Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Navy-East Carolina Odds

Navy: +1.5(-110)

Moneyline: -104

East Carolina: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Navy vs. East Carolina

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Navy is led by quarterback Blake Horvath. They are not a pass-heavy offense, but Horvath has completed 69 of 118 passes for 1,154 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also thrown four interceptions while being sacked eight times this year. Still, he has run 133 times for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns. Still, he left the last game, and if he cannot go, it will be Braxton Woodson in at QB. He is 6-17 for 78 yards, with a touchdown, two interceptions, and a rushing touchdown.

In the receiving game, two men lead the way. Eli Heidenreich has 30 receptions this year, going for 556 yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 320 yards and two touchdowns this year. Brandon Chatman has 216 yards on 13 catches. He has scored three, while also running for 223 yards and another two touchdowns. In the running game, Alex Tecza has led the way after Horvath. He has 86 carries for 447 yards and seven touchdowns. Daba Fofana has also been solid. He has run 55 times for 257 yards and two scores.

The Navy defense is 49th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 79th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 88th against the run while sitting 67th against the pass. Colin Ramos has led the way. He leads the team with 102 tackles while having three sacks and two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Jaxson Campbell has 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and an interception. Finally, Rayuan Lane III has three pass breakups, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles this year.

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Katin Houser has taken over this East Carolina offense in the four-game winning streak. He has completed 111 of 180 passes this year for 1,640 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been intercepted eight times, while also being sacked seven times. Still, Houser does have two rushing touchdowns this year.

In the receiving game, Anthony Smith has led the way. He has 35 receptions this year for 737 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Winston Wright Jr has 45 receptions for 492 yards and seven touchdowns. Chase Sowell has also been solid, with 34 receptions, for 678 yards and three scores. In the running game, Rahjai Harris has led the way. He has carried the ball 170 times for 858 yards and ten touchdowns. London Montgomery joins him in the backfield. He has 58 carries for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

East Carolina is 91st in the nation in opponent points per game but sits 108th in opponent yards per game. They are 87th against the rush while sitting 114th against the pass. Zakye Barker has led the way. He is second on the team with 72 tackles while having two sacks and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Gavin Gibson has been solid this year as well. He has three pass breakups, three interceptions, a touchdown, and a forced fumble. Isaiah Brown-Murray has six pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Final Navy-East Carolina Prediction & Pick

Not only has Navy lost three of their last four, but they have also failed to cover in three of the last four as well. Further, their misses are all by 23 or more points. Meanwhile, East Carolina comes into the game 6-5 against the spread and has covered in three of their last four. The East Carolina offense has been much better as of late. In their last four games, they have scored 38 or more points in all of them, while averaging 45.75 points per game in that time. Meanwhile, the Navy offense has struggled. They have scored just 52 points in their last four games, with 28 coming against USF, a lower-level defense. With Blake Horvath being injured in the last game, take East Carolina to get the win.

Final Navy-East Carolina Prediction & Pick: East Carolina ML (-115)