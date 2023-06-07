Where can Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid go in free agency?

The 6-foot-9-inch center ended the 2022-23 season with averages of 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 68 games and 11 starts. His season was highlighted by a 27-point, 13-rebound performance against the Dallas Mavericks in December, a game that saw him hit 11 of his 19 shot attempts as the Timberwolves took a 116-106 win over the Mavericks in the Target Center.

Reid completed the final year of the four-year contract he signed with Minnesota in 2019. He played in 245 games and started in 43 during his four years with the Timberwolves, starting in as many as 15 during the 2020-21 season and playing in as many as 77 during 2021-22.

What three destinations could the 23-year-old center look out for in the 2023 NBA Free Agency period? And how could he fit with the three franchises?

Minnesota Timberwolves

There's no place like the team that started it all.

Minnesota President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said he wants Naz Reid to be with the Timberwolves for a “long, long time,” according to an April tweet from The Athletic Senior Writer Jon Krawczynski. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch shared his thoughts on the importance of internal growth in May.

“I still think internal growth is huge. When you have players like Ant, Jaden and Naz, those guys are your young core,” Finch said, via the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “We saw what Ant was able to do. We lamented the fact that Jaden and Naz missed the playoffs. So they missed a great growth opportunity, but I still believe that that's the path that's going to lead this franchise forward.

“Obviously, the Rudys and the KATs, those guys are huge pieces that we need to coalesce what they're doing, but I think our young players have got to still get better.”

Minnesota has 11 players listed on Spotrac's 2023-24 Salary Cap grid for the Timberwolves. Two centers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, will earn a combined cap hit of just over $77 million during the 2023-24 season. Both players took starting roles in every one of the games they played for the Timberwolves last season, including the 70 games Gobert played last year.

In a draft where Minnesota only possesses the 53rd pick, having young talent that can grow around guard Anthony Edwards will be crucial in ensuring the team can have continued success for years to come.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will need to sign a backup center this offseason.

The Cavaliers finished the 2022-23 season with an average of 41.1 rebounds per game during the regular season, putting them at 25th place in the league. Jarrett Allen and Robin Lopez were the team's two listed full-time centers last year. Lopez played for six minutes throughout the Cavs' playoffs series against the New York Knicks.

Cleveland will have 10 players returning to its roster for the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. Both of its starting bigs, Allen and forward Evan Mobley, will make a return for the Cavaliers next season.

The Cavs could be looking at Reid and Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee, according to Cleveland.com Cavs reporter Chris Fedor.

“The Cavs will look at veteran Mason Plumlee and 23-year-old Naz Reid,” Fedor wrote in a May article. “But the cost could be prohibitive.

“Dwight Powell, Thomas Bryant, Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo are other possibilities.”

Should Reid sign with the Cavaliers for a price that can work within the team's Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception, he could be a much-needed long-term backup with the ability to take pressure off of Mobley and Allen throughout the regular season and beyond. Reid's 34.6% from the 3-point line could make him a decent addition to a team that made 32.7% of their its from the 3-point line during the playoffs.

Just like their Central Division rivals, the Bulls need a backup big who can make an impact when center Nikola Vucevic is not on the floor.

Vucevic played for an average of 33.5 minutes during the 82 games he suited up for Chicago last year. He finished the regular season with averages of 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The former Orlando Magic center hit 52% of his shots from the field and 34.9% of his 4.2 tries from the 3-point line per outing.

The 32-year-old center made it clear he would like to return to Chicago in April, but would also explore other options if need be.

“The Bulls will have priority,” Vucevic said, via NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson. “I'd like to return. But it's up to the front office. Open to testing market if need be. Free agency is a mix of things. It's not just the most money, especially at this stage of my career. Fit for me with team. Chance to win. Fit for family, with third child due in June.”

Center Andre Drummond has a player option for the 2023-24 season. If he chooses not to return, Naz Reid can add size off the bench if he can sign a deal that fits within the Bulls' own Mid-Level exception.