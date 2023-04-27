Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and with the offseason now beginning to take shape, team president Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch have expressed their desire to re-sign pending free agent Naz Reid.

Connelly said on Thursday that he wants Reid to be with the franchise a “long, long time,” according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. Finch echoed the sentiment, confirming that Reid is a high priority to keep for the long term.

Reid is a pending unrestricted free agent after spending the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Timberwolves.

The 23-year-old New Jersey native suffered a left scaphoid fracture in his wrist during the team’s regular-season game against the Phoenix Suns on Mar. 29, which required surgery and kept him out of the postseason.

“The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, in consultation with Dr. Kelechi Okoroha of Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine. [Reid] will continue being sidelined indefinitely and further updates on his progress will be provided when available,” the team said in a statement on Apr. 5.

Reid averaged a career-high 11.5 points on 53.7 percent shooting, along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game over 68 contests in 2022-23.

The Timberwolves lost 112-109 to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series, in a matchup that heavily favored No. 1 seeded Denver, not only because of the plethora of injuries Minnesota was dealing with.

It was an overall disappointing season for an extremely banged up Wolves team — Karl-Anthony Towns missed 52 games with a calf injury while Rudy Gobert struggled with back discomfort throughout the end of the regular season and playoffs.

The team will look for better fortune in 2023, and although they really could have used Naz Reid in the playoffs, it looks like he probably hasn’t played his last game in a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey.