NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Starter Cards Guide

Players have the opportunity to choose one of the three NBA 2K23 MYTEAM Starter Cards. Here is what you need to know about the Starter Cards.

There are three NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Starter Cards in the game: Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ja Morant. All of them start out as an Emerald Card with an 80 OVR Rating. All three cards are Evolution Cards, capable of upgrading, first, to Sapphire with 85 OVR Rating, then second, to Ruby with 88 OVR Rating. Joel Embiid is a Center, Ja Morant is a (PG/SG), and Jimmy Bulter is an (SF/SG).

Unlike previous NBA 2K games, NBA 2K23 MyTEAM allows fans to try out all three of the Starters in a single Triple Threat Offline game before asking them to choose. Therefore, players should spend their time getting a feel of the three starters, especially since these three will immediately become the captains of your teams on the get-go. But in the end, it will depend on your preference on who to choose.

For me, my personal choice was Jimmy Butler. I’m speaking with the benefit of hindsight, having played the game already for our NBA 2K23 review. The choice is informed by what kind of player cards you’ll get as rewards early in the game, and how easy it is to upgrade Jimmy to Ruby compared to Ja and Embiid, allowing you to unlock the other two quickly. You’ll also get a Free Agent Giannis at the start of the game, so you won’t need an extra big man on the floor for your offense, canceling off Embiid. You’ll also get an early Steve Kerr who is a terrific playmaker who can feed Butler the ball, canceling out Ja Morant.

However, if you bought the Michael Jordan Edition, then you’ll have access to an exclusive Ruby Michael Jordan, who then cancels Butler out. Between Jordan, Kerr, and Giannis, Kerr is the easiest to rule out, making the pick all about Ja Morant.

Finally, the Giannis card you’re getting is just a Free Agent, so if you want to secure your core position for the long-term and don’t want to risk not having a strong Center or Power Forward after the first five games you use Giannis, then you can also just pick Joel Embiid anyway. Your first games will get you a Twin Towers on the court.

In the end, you have the capacity to earn all three Starters anyway, so it really depends on who you want to become as your team’s anchor from the start. So, feel free to choose! Arguably, all three of the Starters are good picks, so you really aren’t missing out much for choosing one or the other.