Karl-Anthony Towns’ Timberwolves take will fire up fans

Even though success in the playoffs has been so hard to come by for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, that isn’t stopping the big man from loving the Twin Cities.

Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

“I’ve always said this place felt like somewhere I could retire, somewhere I could call home for the rest of my career and play basketball at a high level,” Towns told The Athletic after his press conference. “It felt like the right thing to do, not only for me and my family but for my basketball career. This is always the place I wanted to win a championship because I like taking the hard road. I like having to earn it. No better place to do it than in Minnesota.”

Karl-Anthony Towns has been around the NBA for quite some time now, and it might come as a surprise for many that he has already played seven seasons in the pros. He has only played for the Timberwolves so far in his NBA career and he doesn’t seem to have any plans of moving somewhere else, though that’s a tune many stars in the league have recited before only to change tunes later on.

That being said, Towns sounds serious in his desire to stay from start to finish with the Timberwolves. For one, he wouldn’t sign an extension if he doesn’t see the Timberwolves this way. The former Kentucky Wildcats star inked a four-year extension deal with Minnesota back this July that’s worth $224.22 million.

Minnesota isn’t really a prime destination for shiny free agents, so having an extremely talented player like Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely a huge plus for the team’s future, especially when considering that he is still just 26 years old.