NBA 2K23 is now available for Playstation Plus Subscribers along with three other games. They were made available on the Playstation Store on Tuesday, June 6th, and will remain there until Monday, July 3rd.

NBA 2k23 is the same, classic basketball game experience we expect from 2K. It offers the same modes we've become accustomed to, like MyCareer, MyTeam, so on and so forth. It brought back the Michael Jordan Challenge, which had been absent from the series since NBA 2K11.

The next-gen editions of the game included a massive city that players could explore. Players on PS4 will return to the G.O.A.T. Boat once again, which features its own explorable areas.

While the game received favorable reviews from critics, fans were upset with the game's microtransaction system, stating it felt more “pay-to-win” than ever before. Additionally, fans also felt the newest installment's recent content drops have been rather shallow compared to content updates from previous titles.

NBA 2K23 is Take-Two Interactive's latest installment for their Basketball simulation video game series. The game released on September 9, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The mobile version, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition released for iOS back on October 18th, 2022.

🚨 @PlayStation Plus users 🚨 #NBA2K23 is available to download starting today through 7/3 🏀 pic.twitter.com/0mShdlatVR — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) June 6, 2023

What Other Games are Joining NBA 2K23 on PS+?

Additionally, Playstation Plus Subscribers are able to download two other games for free.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

A construction and management simulation game (CMS) centered around building your own Jurassic World Park. It's similar to games like Zoo Tycoon, where you're a businessman who has to manage a wide variety of dinosaurs to create a wealthy and successful prehistoric park. The game is set in the same world as the Jurassic World movies, taking place after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Your job is to control but conserve these dinosaurs in facilities set in different biomes and locations.

Additionally, The game also features characters from the movies as well, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). There's over 75 species of dinosaurs in the game, giving you plenty to look forward to seeing over the month.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 released on November 9th, 2021 and was developed & published by Frontier Developments.

Trek To Yomi

A side-scrolling, black-and-white cinematic action-adventure game set in Feudal Japan. The game follows a young swordsman Hiroki seeks revenge against those who burned his home village. He travels to Yomi, the underworld, where he must face the evils of his past and the evils beyond.

The gameplay switches back and forth from linear side-scrolling adventure to areas with more exploration available. Trek to Yomi was released on Playstation on May 5th, 2022. It was developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital.

Altogether, there is a nice variety of the types of games available for Playstation Plus Members this month.

