Published December 1, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Players should prepare to earn rewards in NBA 2K23 season 3. Here are the new features, best MyTEAM cards, and events to look out for.

NBA 2K23 Season 3 New Features

NBA 2K23 Season 3 is here and players stand to gain a lot of rewards this season. But apart from rewards, 2K also has a different kind of gift for players: new features. Here are all the things players have to look forward to in NBA 2K23 Season 3:

MyCAREER additions include a festive version of the North Pole and holiday events to experience in The City and the G.O.A.T. Boat, new chilly courts and arctic artwork, and a special Santa outfit as a Level 39 reward for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S or Level 40 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. New Core Badge Patterns are exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players who reach Level 40. Additionally, earn rewards like Ski Goggles, Trae Young 2 “Forever Young” Shoes, a Magic Carpet vehicle, and even more.

MyTEAM offers up all new rewards, including Free Agent Damian Lillard as the Level 1 reward for simply entering the Season menu, and Trae Young as the first Galaxy Opal Level 40 reward. Additionally, for the first time in 2K23, Beyond Level 40 returns with more agendas and opportunities to improve teams. Also, Tim Duncan and Julius Erving are now available to those who have collected the entire Eastern or Western Conference's Trophy Case, with 15 more Centerpieces and other rare Trophy Case event cards available this Season.

The W* additions include refreshed challenges, updated Community rewards such as the Dream Logo MyTEAM Card, and Vicki Johnson Coach MyTEAM Card. NBA 2K23 continues its roll out of the 60 WNBA player jerseys coming to the City and the G.O.A.T Boat in MyCAREER. Season 3 brings Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, New York Liberty standouts Natasha Howard and Sabrina Ionescu, and Washington Mystics Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud’s jerseys onto the court.

2K Beats continues to bring the hype with new music additions, including the latest track from Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy and the 2K Beats exclusive in-game debut of new tracks from Lil Pump and Jovanie. Additionally, the NBA 2K Producer Series adds beats from well-known producers Kosine and JohnG. Players can record their own verses over these new beats while playing through the game and share it on social media.

For more details on these new features, check out the official Courtside Report for Season 3.

Best New MyTEAM Cards in NBA 2K23

Apart from the Level 40 Reward for this Season, the 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Trae Young, there are also a bunch of new cards for players to collect for MyTEAM this season. Check out these new top cards players should add to their teams:

97 OVR Trae Young (PG/SG) – Level 40 Reward

Mystery Player – Beyond Level 40 Reward

96 OVR Derrick Rose (PG/SG) – Division Level Trophy Case Reward

96 OVR Brandon Jennings (PG/SG) – Division Level Trophy Case Reward

96 OVR Richard Hamilton (SG/SF) – Division Level Trophy Case Reward

96 OVR Zydrunas Ilgauskas (C) – Division Level Trophy Case Reward

96 OVR Jermaine O’Neal (PF/C) – Division Level Trophy Case Reward

97 OVR Jimmy Butler (SF/SG) – Conference Level Trophy Case Reward

97 OVR Patrick Ewing (C) – Conference Level Trophy Case Reward

97 OVR Gilbert Arenas (PG/SG) – Conference Level Trophy Case Reward

99 OVR Julius Erving (SF/SG) – Trophy Case Completion Reward

99 OVR Tim Duncan (PF/C) – Trophy Case Completion Reward

99 OVR Larry Bird (SF/PF) – Trophy Case Completion Reward

Be sure to take advantage of these cards, especially if you’re planning to join the next NBA 2K23 $500,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament.