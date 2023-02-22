Here is all of the details you need to know about NBA 2K23 Season 5, including its release date, expected rewards, and patch notes on the latest update for the game.

NBA 2K23 Season 5 Release Date: February 24, 2023

NBA 2K23 Season 5 will be launching on February 24, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST. The whole season will be playing through the rest of the regular season until April 3, 2023.

This season, NBA 2K23 brings players to Miami and introduces them more intimately with the Heat’s own playmaking hero, Tyler Herro. Expected updates and additional content for the game is as follows:

MyCAREER additions offer tropical rewards for players to unlock, including a Hawaiian shirt, a Ja Morant shoe and an all-new Pocket Bike to cruise through The City (New Gen) and The G.O.A.T. Boat (Current Gen) as you climb your way to Level 40.

additions offer tropical rewards for players to unlock, including a Hawaiian shirt, a Ja Morant shoe and an all-new Pocket Bike to cruise through The City (New Gen) and The G.O.A.T. Boat (Current Gen) as you climb your way to Level 40. MyTEAM in Season 5 will feature the first ever 99-rated card for reaching Level 40 in NBA 2K23, a Dark Matter Tyler Herro, and to start you on your journey to Level 40, players will receive a Free Agent Miami Heat LeBron James card. This Season’s MyTEAM rewards are jam-packed as ever so look out for rewards throughout the Season as well as a brand-new Domination tier. Plus, over 400 new cards being added including ‘23 NBA: Series 2 cards with 30 new Pink Diamond Collection Complete Rewards available to earn.

in Season 5 will feature the first ever 99-rated card for reaching Level 40 in NBA 2K23, a Dark Matter Tyler Herro, and to start you on your journey to Level 40, players will receive a Free Agent Miami Heat LeBron James card. This Season’s MyTEAM rewards are jam-packed as ever so look out for rewards throughout the Season as well as a brand-new Domination tier. Plus, over 400 new cards being added including ‘23 NBA: Series 2 cards with 30 new Pink Diamond Collection Complete Rewards available to earn. The W* updates feature content surrounding the reigning champ Las Vegas Aces, including a Becky Hammon Head Coach card, T-Shirt and more. Additional updates include Clothing Bundles, Player Boosts and more.

updates feature content surrounding the reigning champ Las Vegas Aces, including a Becky Hammon Head Coach card, T-Shirt and more. Additional updates include Clothing Bundles, Player Boosts and more. 2K Beats continues its inaugural NBA 2K Producer Series with an entire season of all-new beats from top producers BoogzDaBeast, JohnG, Kosine, Big Duke, Bizness Boi and WondaGurl. Players can record their own verses over these beats and share it on social media using #NBA2KProducerSeries to show off their own talent to the world.

NBA 2K23 Season 5 Rewards

Check back on this article when Season 5 officially launches! We’ll update the rewards tracker as soon as we know for sure what we could get during the season as prizes.

MyCAREER Season 5 Rewards

Level 10: Hawaiian Shirt

Level 24:

Level 35: Nike Ja 1 Shoe

Level 40: Pocket Bike

MyTEAM Season 5 Rewards

Level 1: Free Agent LeBron James

Level 40: 99 OVR Dark Matter Tyler Herro

NBA 2K23 Season 5 Patch Notes

NBA 2K23 Season 5 isn’t as big as the previous season in terms of new content and gameplay updates, but it’s still an exciting one as we moved from one place to Miami. The return of old events give players an opportunity to earn rewards that they might have missed in the past, making it easier for them to collect them as they must have progressed further now in the game with better stats and better teams.

There are also, of course, brand-new challenges to overcome, with new rewards that will continue to make the player’s collections better and much stronger. This is our last stretch before the end of the season and as we head into the playoffs, we’re here for the ride that will take us to the climax of this year’s version of NBA 2K. The playoffs Season 6 will definitely have a lot of things packed for us, so we’re really looking forward to the next update as well.

For a complete list of changes, check out the official NBA 2K23 Season 5 Courtside Report. You can also check out all of the active NBA 2K23 Locker Codes in our repository. For everything else about gaming and esports, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.