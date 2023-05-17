NBA 2K23 Season 7 Release Date, Rewards, and Patch Notes

Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Here is all you need to know about NBA 2K23’s Season 7: Realize Your Potential including its release date, rewards, and patch notes.

NBA 2K23 Season 7 Release Date: May 19, 2023

Josh Giddey leads the charge in Season 7 of NBA 2K23, bringing forth new content, rewards, apparel, and music to everyone else still tuned in during this Playoffs Season, when NBA 2K233 Season 7 arrives this May 19, 2023.

In NBA 2K23 Season 7: Realize Your Potential, players will silence the noise and realize their potential with rising star Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just like Giddey, many doubted the players’ abilities in their path in MyCAREER, so this season is all about riding the momentum of your unexpected success on the court and converting it into continuous domination. On top of that, we get content and gameplay updates on all aspects of NBA 2K23 this Season 7. Major updates to this patch include:

MyCAREER: New apparel brands are arriving for players to unlock, including a Level 30 Affiliation Mascot, Level 37 NASA Race Suit, Level 39 Badge Point, and Level 40 NBA Mascot Outfit. Players can also gear up for the upcoming LEGO 2K Drive and use the Level 1 LEGO Drive Bundle to show others who’s boss in the race tracks. There will also be special events taking place in The City during the Conference and NBA Finals, to earn 2XP for all games played while wearing NBA apparel, allowing players to surge through the ranks and reap the rewards fast this season.

New apparel brands are arriving for players to unlock, including a Level 30 Affiliation Mascot, Level 37 NASA Race Suit, Level 39 Badge Point, and Level 40 NBA Mascot Outfit. Players can also gear up for the upcoming LEGO 2K Drive and use the Level 1 LEGO Drive Bundle to show others who’s boss in the race tracks. There will also be special events taking place in The City during the Conference and NBA Finals, to earn 2XP for all games played while wearing NBA apparel, allowing players to surge through the ranks and reap the rewards fast this season. MyTEAM: Galaxy Opal Josh Giddey will be the Level 1 Reward this Season that will help players clear through this season’s obstacles and earn the Invincible Zion Williamson as the Level 40 Reward in no time. Players should also expect even more Invincible cards this Season, many of which you can unlock through normal play. Playoff cards will also feature new evolutions based on real-life performances.

Galaxy Opal Josh Giddey will be the Level 1 Reward this Season that will help players clear through this season’s obstacles and earn the Invincible Zion Williamson as the Level 40 Reward in no time. Players should also expect even more Invincible cards this Season, many of which you can unlock through normal play. Playoff cards will also feature new evolutions based on real-life performances. The W: All-new content and rewards with the WNBA regular season kicks off today, including a Kelsey Mitchell Jersey, a Sue Bird Heroine Jersey, a Lisa Leslie Coach Card, T-shirts and more.

All-new content and rewards with the WNBA regular season kicks off today, including a Kelsey Mitchell Jersey, a Sue Bird Heroine Jersey, a Lisa Leslie Coach Card, T-shirts and more. 2K Beats: New songs from some of 2K’s favorite artists at the moment, selected especially for 2K Beats. Featured artists include Action Bronson, Jay Park, and Larry June. This season also features a curated soundtrack from leading hip-hop tastemaker Blxst and his label EVGLE, including the new single, “Baby” from West Coast upstart Jay Millian. For 72 hours, “Baby” will be exclusively featured in NBA 2K23 before making its way to Spotify and Apple Music. Listen to the official NBA 2K23 Soundtrack here.

NBA 2K23 Season 7 Rewards

Get back on the grind and finish off the year strong with the following rewards on both MyTEAM and MyCAREER:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

MyTEAM

Level 1: 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Josh Giddey

Level 2:

Level 3:

Level 4:

Level 5:

Level 6:

Level 7:

Level 8:

Level 9:

Level 10:

Level 11:

Level 12:

Level 13:

Level 14:

Level 15:

Level 16:

Level 17:

Level 18:

Level 19:

Level 20:

Level 21:

Level 22:

Level 23:

Level 24:

Level 25:

Level 26:

Level 27:

Level 28:

Level 29:

Level 30:

Level 31:

Level 32:

Level 33:

Level 34:

Level 35:

Level 36:

Level 37:

Level 38:

Level 39:

Level 40: 99 OVR Invincible Zion Williamson

MyCAREER

Level 1: LEGO Drive Bundle

Level 2:

Level 3:

Level 4:

Level 5:

Level 6:

Level 7:

Level 8:

Level 9:

Level 10:

Level 11:

Level 12:

Level 13:

Level 14:

Level 15:

Level 16:

Level 17:

Level 18:

Level 19:

Level 20:

Level 21:

Level 22:

Level 23:

Level 24:

Level 25:

Level 26:

Level 27:

Level 28:

Level 29:

Level 30: Affiliation Mascot

Level 31:

Level 32:

Level 33:

Level 34:

Level 35:

Level 36:

Level 37: NASA Race Suit

Level 38:

Level 39: Badge Point

Level 40: NBA Mascot Outfit

NBA 2K23 Season 7 Patch Notes

This Season is all about delivering on your promise – meeting your absolute potential and showing everyone that you’re worth the hype. With this year starting to close down as the Playoffs draw to a close as well, we are now heading to the off-season territory, where players get to reap the rewards of their hard work – or get punished for their arrogance and underperformance. So, it’s your last chance to shine to make sure that you will be ending this year strong. Will you be able to lead the charge with Josh Giddey and unlock all content in The W, MyCAREER, and MyTEAM? Or will you be chilling with Jay Millian, Aciton Bronson, Jay Park, and Larry June and be satisfied with pick-up game wins and chill street basketball in The City? The decision is up to you, and the hungrier you are this Season, the more rewards you’ll get. But it’s been a long road, so you might also just want to chill back, relax, rep your favorite team’s jersey, and watch the rest of the Playoffs unfold while you chill with NBA 2K23.

For more information, you can check out the complete Courtside Report for this update, and let 2K know how you feel about the game in their 8-minute NBA 2K Community Survey until May 22, 2023.