NBA 2K23 Trailer reveals Jordan Challenge

The newly-dropped NBA 2K23 Trailer reveals this year’s Jordan Challenge, allowing players to relive Michael Jordan’s Legacy in the NBA.

2K revealed today the new details and features of the upcoming NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge Mode. As we’ve previously mentioned, the game mode returns this year after over a decade of absence, as Michael Jordan graces NBA 2K23’s cover in the Michael Jordan Edition of the game. In NBA 2K23, the game mode features 15 playable moments from Michael Jordan’s career that let players relive his legacy from college to his game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals.

“The Jordan Challenge is an immersive experience unlike anything NBA 2K fans have seen, completely rebuilding the challenges from 2K11 and adding five new moments,” says Visual Concepts VP of NBA Development Erick Boenisch. “Our team took everything into consideration when constructing this game mode; the arenas, the players, the uniforms, the broadcast, and the play style of the era have been accounted for in an effort to give fans a truly authentic and unique playable Jordan experience.”

The Jordan Challenge not only lets players play moments from Michael Jordan’s career, but the game mode also includes in-game innovations, including:

Recreation of iconic and historic events from the 1982 NCAA National Championship to the 1998 NBA Finals. Each challenge features a pre-game interview with someone close to the great Michael Jordan who was part of what made that particular game special.

Complete package in terms of presentation that includes an intricately designed video filter system that recreates the television experience from when the game was originally broadcasted.

Key gameplay changes to fit each era, including balancing changes based on that time’s meta, as well as different playbooks fitting to how the game was played in the past.

More physicality modeled on the floor and in the paint, along with new signature style upgrades for other classic greats like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

Hand-checking and hard-hitting body-ups for a different feel to the one-on-one battles with accurately represented regulations that mirror the 1990s basketball era, like the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” with their famous “Jordan Rules” and more.

We also have the full list of the NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenges below:

National Championship: University of North Carolina vs. Georgetown (1982) Team USA Basketball Scrimmage (1984) Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics (1986) NBA All-Star Game (1988) Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Chicaco Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1989) Regular Season, Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicaco Bulls (1990) Regular Season, Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1990) Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3, Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons (1990) NBA Finals, Game 5, Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1991) NBA Finals, Game 1, Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1992) Regular Season, Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks (1995) NBA Finals, Game 6, Chicago Bulls vs. Seattle Supersonics (1996) “The Flu Game”, NBA Finals, Game 5, Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz (1997) Regular Season, Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1997) NBA Finals, Game 6, Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz (1998)

The full collection of details can be found in the Courtside Report for NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge, including the full details of the gameplay changes, what makes each of the games above special, and everything else to expect from the game. NBA 2K23 comes out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 9, 2022.