By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The PGA Tour 2K23 x NBA 2K23 bundle is now on sale, making it the perfect gift for your sports and video game-loving loved ones.

These two games have been around for quite a while already. However, that is no excuse to get the games, be it for yourself or for someone else. Now, players can grab both of these sports games in a nice little bundle. Interested players can buy the bundle for three platforms, although the console versions do require the buyer to have an active membership. That is, the player must be an active PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscriber to partake in the sale.

Should you already be an active subscriber, then you can buy the bundle for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S. Whichever version you are buying, you will have to pay $49.99 for the whole bundle. That’s a total of $50 in savings. As for the PC version of the game, you can buy it for $39.99. The sale will run from December 13, 2022, to December 27, 2022. If you decide to buy the bundle after the introductory holiday sale, you will have to pay the full price. That is $99.99 for the console versions and $79.99 for the PC version.

If you want to learn more about the games, whether to see if it’s worth it or to see what it has to offer, then don’t worry. We actually wrote reviews about both games, so you can check them out for yourself to see if you want to get the PGA Tour X NBA bundle. These two games introduce new features to the well-known games, so it’s worth checking out solely because of that.

If you’re looking for other sales related to these two games, then you’re in luck. The Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack for PGA Tour 2K23 is on sale at 25% off. The sale is already ongoing for PlayStation and will run until January 2, 2023. The Xbox version will also go on 25% off from December 16, 2022, until January 2, 2023. The PC version of this bundle is sadly not on sale. Players can also get any of the other versions of the game, like Tiger Woods Edition for PGA Tour 2K23 and the Michael Jordan Edition for NBA 2K23. You can check out their store pages to find out more about these special editions.

That's all the information we have about the PGA Tour 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle sale ongoing right now.