NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 7 arrived this weekend, and we've got the answers to help you earn some VC. If you're new 2K24 or the series in general, 2KTV is a weekly show that shows off all kinds of content. Hosted by Christ Manning and Alexis Morgan, the show features content ranging from developer interviews, fan highlights, upcoming content, and more. However, most fans love to watch it for all the free VC they can use on their MyCAREER player.

NBA 2K24 – All Answers For 2KTV Episode 7

Answer: Jerry West Answer: Michael Jordan Answer: Defensive Player of The Year Award Answer: Lou Williams Answer: Pascal Siakam Answer: Nikola Jokic Answer: Gary Payton Answer: November 3rd Answer: 2 Players Answer: Kevin McHale Answer: 6 Players Answer: De'Aaron Fox Answer: 1969 Answer: 4 Championships Answer: 26 Years Old (Average Player Age) Answer: Bucks Answer: 120 International Players Answer: #3 Answer: Las Vegas Answer: Vote on Top Play Answer: Bucks Landed Dame Time

Overall, that wraps up all the answers you need for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 7. Each correct answer rewards players with 200 VC, which means _ VC is all yours for free if you use our guide. Additionally, check out our recap article with all the answers for episodes 1 through 6. That guide alone can net you over 13,000 VC for just watching a show.

So far, this episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV has the most questions out of any episode so far. So make sure you take your time and answer each question correctly in order to earn a nice set of VC. You're MyPLAYER is going to need it.

Additionally, players who submit their clips to the show might get a chance to see their highlights in the newest episodes. Players receive a little reward too for their hard efforts. Overall, 2KTV provides the easiest way to earn a solid amount of VC for free every week. Check back with us next Friday for all the latest answers.

NBA 2K24 launched back in September for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ClutchPoints reviewed a PS5 version of the game, giving a 9.5/10 score.

