Episode 4 of NBA 2K24's 2KTV is out today, and we've got the answers to help you earn more VC. 2KTV, hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan, is a weekly show that talks about everything NBA 2K and basketball. Every week, we get new interviews, announcements, and highlights from the community. However, most fans like to watch the show to answer the weekly questions and earn some VC. So sit back and enjoy the show, we got you covered with all the Episode 4 answers in NBA 2K24 2KTV.

NBA 2K24 – All Answers For 2KTV Episode 4

We included all the questions and answers for episode 4 below. Each question you answer nets you a pretty decent chunk of VC, which you can use in MyCAREER or MyTEAM. Overall, each episode typically features around 10-15 questions. Additionally the questions seem to be a mixture of NBA and NBA 2K trivia. Remember, you only get one shot (one opportunity) to correctly answer each question, so take your time as you answer each question:

If you want to join the RISE Afilliation, who do you talk to? Answer: Shakedown How much higher is Aaron Gordon’s Interior Defense rating than Keegan Murray? Answer: 10 The Starting 5 Building is between the Ante-Up and? Answer: The Theater Who is your contact to get the Decelerator Takeover perk? Answer: Chris Brickley How many MyPlayers compete in a Starting 5 game? Answer: 2 How long are quarters in a Starting 5 game? Answer: 5 Minutes Joining the RISE Affiliation gives boosts to Finishing and? Answer Playmaking Flicking the right stick will result in a _ dribble combo? Answer: Size-Up Flicking the right stick to the opposite side will result of your ball hand does this? Answer: Crossover The Speed Booster Badge boosts your attack from the? Answer: Perimeter Mitch Richmond’s Level Up card can improve from 87 OVR to? Answer: 90 Which of the following MyTeam modes has a single-player and online mode? Answer: Clutch Time

That wraps it up for Episode 4 of NBA 2K24 2KTV. Be sure to check back in with us every Friday for all the latest answers. Additionally, feel free to submit your highlights to 2KTV. If your highlight makes it, you earn more VC for your efforts.

NBA 2K24 launched this month for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ClutchPoints received a copy of the game for review, giving it a 9.5/10.

