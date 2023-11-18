NBA 2K24 2KTV gives players plenty of time to answer the question before the timer expires.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 11 dropped today, and we've got the answers to help you get some much deserved VC. In case you don't know, 2KTV is a weekly show within the game, hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content, from developer interviews, fan highlights. However, most fans like watching the show for the questions that pop up throughout. In this guide, we'll show you the answers to those questions to get you some nice rewards.

NBA 2K24 – All Answers For 2KTV Episode 11

In a MyNBA LeBron James Fantasy Draft, which player has the highest overall rating? Answer: LeBron James Who is Chris going to draft with the second overall pick? Answer: Kobe Bryant How many Badges does LeBron James have at the start of MyNBA LeBron? Answer: 66 How many MyNBA Eras are in NBA 2K24? Answer: 5 Which 2KTV member won the first MyNBA Eras title? Answer: Blake Who drafted the highest overall center? Answer: Blake Which member of 2KTV won the second MyNBA title? Answer: Brian Who would be named NBA Finals MVP in this simulation? Answer: Derrick Rose

And those are all the answers for this week's episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV.

NBA 2K24 2KTV gives players plenty of time to answer the question before the timer expires. So take a moment and make sure to look at both the question and the answer. Overall, 2K24 2KTV offers perhaps the most convenient way to earn rewards (including VC) in the game. Additionally, check out our other episode answers, including last weeks answers.

The rewards for answering these questions might vary, but typically grant players a certain amount of VC. Overall, they make for some of the easiest rewards in the game. All one has to do is kick back, relax, and enjoy some 2KTV while answering some questions. Additionally, each episode typically includes a question where every answer is correct.

NBA 2K24 2KTV makes for a great escape for those looking to get off the court for a bit. Waiting for a friend to get online? Just turn on an episode to answer some questions, giving you something to earn while you wait.

In case you're looking for more rewards, keep visiting our NBA 2K24 Locker Codes page for MyTEAM players. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, the devs release codes that offer content within the game.

NBA 2K24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

