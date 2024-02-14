These patch notes focus on General fixes, The City, MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and much more.

NBA 2K24 Season 5's release date is approaching, with the developers releasing upcoming patch notes for New Gen Players. Overall, these patch notes focus on General fixes, The City, MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and much more. Furthermore, the newest season will, of course, come with a new Pass with 80 free rewards to earn between MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in NBA 2K24 Season 5's Patch Notes.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 Release Date

Feel the love today and earn 2X REP for games in the City & the Theater when you wear Valentine's Day gear 💘 pic.twitter.com/au9hhQlSfa — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) February 14, 2024

The NBA 2K24 Season 5 Release Date is February 23rd, 2024 at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET/ 4PM GMT. As always, expect new content for various mode, including MyTEAM and MyCAREER. However, we presently do not know all rewards available in Season 5 just yet. Therefore, check back with us when Season 5 launches to see all the earnable rewards!

Furthermore, the developer released info on upcoming Patch notes in preparation of Season 5. Overall, the patch includes general improvements, along with player likeness adjustments and fixes for several modes.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 Patch Notes For New Gen (PS5, Xbox Series X):

GENERAL:

Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 23, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store

The George McGinnis #30 memorial stripe has been added to the Indiana Pacers jerseys

The Dejan Milojević commemorative patch has been added to the Golden State Warriors jerseys

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made: LaMelo Ball (tattoo update) Ish Wainright (tattoo update) Derrick White (default hair update)



CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER/MyCAREER:

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City and throughout MyCAREER

MyTEAM:

Unlimited Weekend Championship celebration updated to prevent a player from the losing team from winning the MVP trophy

Addressed a specific issue preventing shoe cards from appearing on players in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

MyNBA/THE W:

Resolved a rare hang that could occur in MyNBA Online when simulating past the All-Star Game with the Start Today option turned on

Addressed a hang that could occur in MyWNBA when creating an expansion team and advancing in the season with the Protected Players option turned on

That includes the upcoming NBA 2K24 Season 5 Patch Notes. Overall, this update seems rather small, but that's to be expected when the game is roughly five months old. However, that doesn't mean the patch notes didn't change much. In fact, the patch notes made adjustments to improve stability across several modes. Furthermore, the updates to player likeness go a long way to improve the accuracy of the game.

Lastly, make sure to earn all the remaining rewards that you haven't earned yet in Season 4. Since NBA 2K24 merges the progression of MyTEAM and MyCAREER, you earn rewards for both modes, even if you only play one. Therefore, make sure to use those Double XP tokens and grind your way to level 40! NBA 2K24 followed the theme of the All-Star Game, which takes place this Sunday, February 18th.

Additionally, keep looking out for NBA 2K24 Locker Codes, which offer you more in-game rewards. And of course, tune in every friday for the latest episodes of 2KTV. Even months after launch, NBA 2K24 still offers tons of ways to earn exciting rewards. We look forward to the release of Season 5 and all the upcoming rewards!

