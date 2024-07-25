Kevin Durant is NBA 2K24 MyTEAM's next GOAT Series player item. Durant now joins a small group of players such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Victor Wembanyama, and more as some of the only GOAT series players in the game. Furthermore, these GOAT player items are easily the best to use in the whole game, with no weaknesses whatsoever. Without further ado, let's show you everything you need to know about the Kevin Durant GOAT series player item.

Kevin Durant Is NBA 2K24 MyTEAM'S newest GOAT Series Item

NBA 2K24 is adding GOAT Series Kevin Durant to MyTEAM on Friday, July 26th, 2024. All of the GOAT Series Kevin Durant items include:

G.O.A.T. Kevin Durant

100 Overall Kevin Durant

Dark Matter Kevin Durant (SF|PG)

Dark Matter Kevin Durant (SF|SG)

Dark Matter Kevin Durant (SF|PF)

Dark Matter Kevin Durant (SF|C)

Dark Matter Kevin Durant Challenge Reward*

*To earn the Dark Matter Kevin Durant Challenge Reward iteem, you need to match his averages from his MVP Season (32 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists). You can complete this with one or multiple players.

The GOAT Series Kevin Durant Item card art features Durant from his OKC days when he played with the Thunder. During his tenure with the team, he earned the MVP award. Unfortunately, things didn't work out with the Thunder, and Durant signed with Golden State. Together with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the team went on a historical run. The team won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Durant then played for the Nets for a few seasons before signing with the Suns. At 35 years old, Durant is still a big offensive threat. In the 2023-2024, he averaged over 27 points per game. He also appeared in 75 matchups, including four more in the postseason, which is a good sign for a player his age. We're not sure how much longer Durant will be in the league, but he still seems able to maintain a high-quality level of play.

He makes for an excellent GOAT Series player item, and we wish you luck in unlocking him.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the upcoming Kevin Durant GOAT Series item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM. If you're still looking for more 2K24 content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, players have a limited time to unlock a 100 OVR Dirk Nowitzki player item to really bolster your team.

And of course, NBA 2K25 was recently announced, with multiple editions available for pre-order. Jayson Tatum graces both the standard and All-Star Edition cover, the latter which co-stars A'ja Wilson. Furthermore, Vince Carter is featured on the Hall of Fame edition cover.

