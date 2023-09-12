NBA 2K24's Steam Reviews are not looking too good. In fact, NBA 2K24 has become the second worst rated game on the platform. Only Overwatch 2 has worse scores, but the former came out a year ago while the latter has only been out for a few days. Of course, the game didn't do itself any favors by remaining current-gen on PC. 2K announced awhile back that the PC version would remain current-gen, offering the same experience as PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

NBA 2K24 Joins OverWatch 2 As Worst Rated Games On Steam

At the time of writing, NBA 2K24 has over 2,840 reviews, with an Overwhelmingly Negative Score. Most fans are displeased with the game remaining current-gen, the exorbitant VC prices, and the similarities to previous NBA 2K titles. Overall, NBA 2K24 on Steam is not getting the reception Visual Concepts hoped for.

“This game is not cross play in the modes most people play” one user wrote. “The gameplay and animations are the same as in the previous versions,” wrote another. Overall, not only did players note the lack of graphical improvement and stripped-MyCAREER experience, they also mentioned the lack of cross-play. Only PS5 and Series X|S players have access to the feature.

ClutchPoints reviewed a PS5 copy of NBA 2K24. On Next-Gen, we believe the experience is well worth it, despite the microtransaction issues. However, we also noted that current-gen players don't get anywhere close to the same experience. For example, the story of MyCAREER is stripped on current-gen, taking out a lot of the story elements and just putting you in the Neighborhood.

And without ProPLAY technology, the latest NBA 2K game doesn't feel or look much different from last year's title. Overall, NBA 2K24 on current-gen is alright if you haven't picked up the series in awhile and want to try it again. However, experienced NBA 2K fans were hoping for something a little more, especially on PC.

Overall, it's a shame to see the PC version didn't get the next-gen version. Perhaps most gaming PCs don't have the requirements to play NBA 2K24 with acceptable performance? But that doesn't seem too likely. NBA 2K24 looks great, but it doesn't look like, say, Atomic Heart with max graphics settings. According to the game's page on Steam, the PC requirements are as follows:

NBA 2K24 MINIMUM Requirements RECOMMENDED OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core™ i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Intel Core™ i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB/ ATI® Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 2GB/ ATI® Radeon R9 270 2GB or better DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 110 GB available space 110 GB available Space Network Broadband Internet Connection Broadband Internet Connection Sound Card Directx 9.0x Directx 9.0c

Soon, sports game developers need to decide when to stop publishing games for current-gen systems. Xbox recently announced they're focusing all major titles on the Series X|S, and many companies will soon follow. But at the same, time, there is still a huge pool of PS4 and Xbox One players.

Nevertheless, hopefully NBA 2K24 is the last game in the series to remain current-gen on PC. Unfortunately, fans must wait one more year to find that out.

