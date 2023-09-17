2K Sports' latest game, NBA 2K24, has hit the shelves for about 9 days now. So far, we have written our formal review for NBA 2K24 and we have nothing but great admiration for the NBA 2K24. Astounding graphics, amazing gameplay and storyline, and immersive modes are just some of the things that you can expect from playing this game for 9 days now and they certainly were able to come up with the greatest features for the best experience. In this article, we share with you the NBA 2K24 PC Experience and if it really does live up to the expectation after 25 years of balling.

The History Behind NBA 2K and Where the Game Has Ended Up In

Before we dive right into the NBA 2K24 experience, let's talk about the history of the franchise. NBA 2K was launched back in 1999 on the Sega Dreamcast and has seen a series of success since then. The game has featured many all-star caliber players such as

NBA 2K: Allen Iverson

NBA 2K1: Allen Iverson

NBA 2K2: Allen Iverson

NBA 2K3: Allen Iverson

ESPN NBA 2K4: Allen Iverson

ESPN NBA 2K5: Ben Wallace

NBA 2K6: Shaquille O'Neal

NBA 2K7: Shaquille O'Neal

NBA 2K8: Chris Paul

NBA 2K9: Kevin Garnett

NBA 2K10: Kobe Bryant

NBA 2K11: Michael Jordan

NBA 2K12: Larry Bird

NBA 2K12: Magic Johnson

NBA 2K12: Michael Jordan

NBA 2K13: Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, and Derrick Rose

NBA 2K14: LeBron James

NBA 2K15: Kevin Durant

NBA 2K16: Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol (Spain Edition)

NBA 2K16: Dennis Schroeder (Germany Edition)

NBA 2K16: Tony Parker (France Edition)

NBA 2K16: Michael Jordan (Special Edition)

NBA 2K16: James Harden

NBA 2K16: Anthony Davis

NBA 2K16: Stephen Curry

NBA 2K17: Danilo Gallinari (Italy Edition)

NBA 2K17: Pau Gasol (Spain Edition)

NBA 2K17: Kobe Bryant (Legend Edition)

NBA 2K17: Paul George

NBA 2K18: DeMar DeRozan (Canada Edition)

NBA 2K18: Shaquille O'Neal (Legend Edition)

NBA 2K18: Shaquille O'Neal (Legend Edition Gold)

NBA 2K18: Kyrie Irving (Early Tip-Off Edition)

NBA 2K18: Kyrie Irving

NBA 2K19: Ben Simons

NBA 2K19: LeBron James (20th Anniversary Edition)

NBA 2K19: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA 2K20: Dwayne Wade (Legend Edition)

NBA 2K20: Anthony Davis

NBA 2K21: Zion Williamson (Next Gen Edition)

NBA 2K21: Kobe Bryant (Mamba Forever Edition)

NBA 2K21: Kobe Bryant (Mamba Forever Edition)

NBA 2K21: Damian Lillard

NBA 2K22: Candace Parker (WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition)

NBA 2K22: Luka Doncic (Cross-Gen Digital Bundle)

NBA 2K22: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant (NBA 75th Anniversary Edition)

NBA 2K22: Luka Doncic

NBA 2K23: J. Cole (Dreamer Edition)

NBA 2K23: Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird (WNBA Edition)

NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan (Championship Edition)

NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan (Michael Jordan Edition)

NBA 2K23: Devin Booker (Digital Exclusive Edition)

NBA 2K23: Devin Booker

NBA 2K24: Sabrina Ionescu (WNBA Edition)

NBA 2K24: 25th Anniversary Ring (25th Anniversary Edition)

NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant (Black Mamba Edition)

NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant (Kobe Bryant Edition)

Of all the featured players on the NBA 2K cover throughout the years, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are the top picks that have appeared the most as featured athletes of the game. With this, over 140 million copies of the 2K Games' NBA 2K series have been sold worldwide – An unprecedented feat that a game of this caliber has done alongside other Triple-A games.

The game has evolved into this massive staple for sports fans, basketball fans, and NBA fans alike that will surely be a hit regardless if they keep on releasing a new version and iteration of the game every year. Of course, in every version of the game, there are specific features that you will get to enjoy like exclusives to the Legends Editions, the Michael Jordans Editions, and the Anniversary Editions. The roster gets updated per game, but that's not all. With the technological advancements that people get with current technology on the consoles, we get updated life-like graphics, better gameplay, almost real-life and realistic scenarios, and approaches to the games as if you are in the arena yourself.

The NBA 2K24 Experience on PC

With a little bit of background on how and where it all began, we get to see the importance and the value of the experience for the players who are playing the 2K games. From boxhead-looking teams and players on the court, we now get to see, feel, and experience better gameplay and storyline, graphics, as well as features that 2K games' NBA 2K24 has to offer. We will not dive deep into the different modes of the game, rather, give you an overall feel of the game and how it responds to what you want to do while playing inside the court.

Opening the Game for the First Time

Upon opening the game, you will be prompted to create your 2K Sports Account (Don't forget to verify your account because it will be deleted after 48 hours if left unverified). After successfully completing the creation of the account and signing the agreements, you will be greeted by the gorgeous opening video that features Kobe Bryant. In case you want to see the video, we've seen one on YouTube and are sharing it below:

Afterward, you will be able to play different modes of the game. This includes MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, Mamba Moments, and The W but in this case, we couldn't wait to test the game out and we tried doing a quick game on the PLAY NOW mode. Of course, our pick was the same as how we did our Nintendo Switch version experience of NBA 2K24 with the LA Lakers against the Miami Heat.

Controls

Similar to how the controls were for the Nintendo Switch Version, on offense, the A button was for passing, the B button was for shooting, and the Y button was for tipping up the ball for an alley-oop. While on defense, the controls were the A button to switch players on the court, the X button to try to swipe or steal and intercept the ball, and the Y button for jumping up and trying to block the ball. The controls were very intuitive and the experience was pretty much the same as in the previous iterations of the game. You have to be careful when swiping or stealing the ball because double tapping it would lead to a foul, jumping in too early would lead to your opponents faking and ending up scoring, and running too much too often would lead to fatigue and deplete your players' stamina.

Graphics

The graphics of NBA 2K24 was astonishing. The details on each of the players were really on point and rendered really well. The ball movement was very fluid and the whole approach to the game itself is a testament to 25 wonderful years of creating this beautiful masterpiece. All the experience that the game developers and publishers have worked on has culminated into this beautiful game, rich with all the details right down to every sweat that each of the players would create while running, shooting, and doing some straight-up basketball action on the court.

Verdict: Is the NBA 2K24 PC Experience Worth It?

We have given the game a 9.5 out of 10 rating for the whole game itself. Whether you are playing it on the Nintendo Switch, the PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or the Xbox Series X|S, NBA 2K24 is the beautiful culmination of the 25 years that the game has brought to its fans. Even with a PC with minimal system requirements, you will still get to experience the beauty that is the NBA 2K24.

For more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything NBA 2K24 like this NBA 2K24 PC Experience, make sure to check in from time to time to ClutchPoints Gaming! We've got tons of NBA 2K-related articles for you to enjoy so make sure to come back for more!