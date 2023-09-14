Looking for the fastest ways to progress through the Season 1 Pass on NBA 2K24? Don't worry, we got you covered. In this NBA 2K24 Season 1 Guide, we'll show you everything you can do to reach level 40 and receive that 94 OVR Kyrie Irving and Gold Floor Setter.

NBA 2K24 Season 1 Pass Guide

We’re live celebrating #2KDay and kicking off Season 1 with a special two-hour show! Tap in for Locker Codes and more giveaways going out on the stream now ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/fBgjBmboB1 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 8, 2023

NBA 2K24 conveniently makes it so that both MyTEAM and MyCAREER share the same progression path. This means no longer having to play both modes if you don't like either. Now, making progression in one mode unlocks rewards for the other. This is perhaps one the best things NBA 2K24 does to allow you to do the things you want.

Without further ado, let's step right into the guide:

Save and Use Your 2XP Coins Wisely

2XP Coins help you level up throughout the Season Pass faster, giving you access to plenty of rewards along the way.

Throughout the Season Pass, you unlock six free 2XP coins (not including HOF/Premium Pass). Whenever you activate these coins, be ready to grind for the time you activated them. If you know you're going to be grinding for XP, activate these coins RIGHT before you get onto the court, not when you just login. Additionally, fans who pre-ordered the game should've received another free 2XP coin, which they can use right away.

When Should You Use Your 2XP Coins?

Save up and don't use your 2XP coins until you reach at least level 30 of the season pass. The last 10 levels of the pass are always the longest to progress through. So whatever you do, make sure to save all your coins for the final stretch. Now it's time to look at the modes that give considerable XP

Quests & Challenges

Some quests offer season XP, so be sure to keep a lookout for those. For example, the Race Of The Week quests offer seasonal XP just on completing the quest. We recommend saving up a few quests that reward XP, before using a 2XP Coin and knocking them out.

2K is always dropping new daily and weekly challenges, some of which net you some XP. So keep an eye out on the Quests tab in MyCAREER to know what's new in The City/Neighborhood. Overall, we don't recommend 2XP coins here, unless you're handing or finishing them all in one go.

Playing Games

Playing games in NBA 2K24, whether it's in the Arena during your MyCAREER, or in the City/Neighborhood Street courts, all offer XP. Depending on your teammate grade and overall performance, you'll get a set amount of XP.

This applies to MyCAREER, Pro-Am, and Rec games, among other opportunities where you take to the courts. Out of all the XP earning strategies, playing Pro-Am 3v3 and Rec games nets you a ton of XP, if you play good.

If you know you got what it takes, and/or you have a solid group of friends who are good at the game, use your 2XP coins before Pro-Am. You'll have fun playing with your buddies while earning a big chunk of XP. Additionally, the communication between the three of you should result in better gameplay performance.

Otherwise, just stick to your MyCAREER games, Quests, Daily and Weekly Challenges. Additionally, look out for those special event opportunities while visiting the Theater every now and then.

And that wraps it up for this NBA 2K24 Season 1 Guide. We hope this guide helped familiarize you with how XP works, how to earn it, and fast ways of doing so. Ultimately, these tips might help you reach level 40 on the NBA 2K24 Season Pass a bit faster.

The latest NBA 2K game released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC last Friday.

