NBA 2K24 is making a big change regarding seasonal progression that should please both MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. The new Seasonal progression track combines MyTEAM and MyCAREER into one linear reward system.

This means players will be able to earn a free reward from both modes each time you reach a new level in the game. This means if you don't like NBA 2K24's MyTEAM mode but still want all the rewards from the seasonal progression track, you'll still receive the free reward. This is a great new change that now lets players just focus on the modes they enjoy.

The developers shared the news via their official X (formerly, Twitter) account.

In NBA 2K24, the Seasonal progression track will now combine MyTEAM and MyCAREER into one linear rewards system 🤝 Players can earn a FREE reward from both modes each time a player reaches a new level in #NBA2K24pic.twitter.com/0v5uEInRfc — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 17, 2023

Fans Are Excited For The New Seasonal Progression System

While it may not be the adjustment to VC fans have been begging for, this is still a win for all NBA 2K players. Fan response to the announcement is receiving overwhelming positivity.

This is a great idea. W! — Double H (@DoubleH_YT) August 17, 2023

Fans also wonder if this means they can progress their character offline without having to play any of the online modes.

W , can you grind level 40 in MYCAREER offline tho 👀? — Brotha Jones (@Thebrothajones) August 17, 2023

If this means mycareer players don’t have to only play online… pic.twitter.com/sLVkhDFiZx — iPodKingCarter (@ipodkingcarter) August 17, 2023

If possible, NBA 2K24 MyCAREER players would finally be able to play the game offline. Not being forced to play in a mode they don't wish to is great for fans who just want to focus on the modes they enjoy.

Additionally, MyCAREER players might also like that the mode is going to be more streamlined moving forward. Perhaps this means less emphasis on rapping and hot dog hats, and more focus on the sport itself.

NBA 2K24 Release Date

NBA 2K24's release date is less than a month away, but the developers keep unveiling more almost daily to keep fans excited.

Earlier this week, the NBA 2K24 team released a new gameplay trailer earlier this week, showcasing the new ProPLAY technology. Additionally the dev team released a blog discussing many of the new gameplay changes to both offense and defense. The blog also mentioned the return of Takeover and Substitutions. These announcements are just the first of an entire month of content reveals.

NBA 2K24's comes out on September 8th, 2023. It's available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

