NBA 2K24 dropped some news on Season 1 with a Season Pass including Free, Pro, and Hall of Fame Pass options. If you haven't picked up an NBA 2K game in some time, Seasons in 2K24 are similar to many other online games nowadays.

Essentially, you play the game and over time you make progress on the Season XP path to gain rewards on the Pass' free tier. Additionally, NBA 2K24 provides Premium Pass options which you can pay for to unlock more rewards and other items.

The NBA 2K24 official X (formerly, Twitter) account posted an image giving fans a sneak peak with Season 1. This week is just the beginning of a whole month of NBA 2K reveals, including a gameplay trailer released earlier this week, showcasing the new ProPLAY technology.

Additionally, The NBA 2K24 dev team also announced a major change regarding seasonal progression. Now, MyTEAM and MyCAREER are now combined into one Seasonal Progression track, meaning you don't have to play both to receive all the rewards.

NBA 2K24 Season 1 Sneak Peek

The NBA 2K24 tweeted (X'ed, what do we call that now, by the way?) a picture showing off some of the new rewards in NBA 2K24 Season 1. For starters, every season in NBA 2K24 comes with 80 free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 in MyTEAM. The Season Pass itself consists of 40 levels to progress through.

So the best part is you don't have to buy any of the passes to get a ton of free stuff. XP for Season Progression can be earned in a ton of ways:

In MyCAREER Getting good teammate grades Playing games in the City/Neighborhood Winning games Overall performance

MyTEAM Playing Games Completing Dynamic Goals



Seasons in NBA 2K24 take six weeks, giving you time complete your free track, or consider purchasing a Pro or Hall Of Fame Premium Pass.

Sneak peek at Season 1 👀 Pro Pass Season 1 unlocks access to 40 levels of earnable premium rewards 🔥 Get the Season 1 Pro Pass and automatically receive:

🔹Animated Green Release Arm Sleeve

🔹Checkerboard Striped Short Shorts

🔹Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo MyTEAM card… pic.twitter.com/55qrZjxfOu — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 17, 2023

Premium Pass Options Explained

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The NBA 2K24 Premium Season Pass Options allow you to get more rewards while leveling up. There are currently two options, the Pro Pass and the Hall of Fame Pass:

Pro Pass (44 Additional Rewards) – $9.99 (USD)

Access to 40 additional premium rewards

Four additional Season Pass rewards (separate from reward track & redeemed automatically)

Hall Of Fame Pass (15% XP booster, 10 Level Skips + 1 Extra Reward) – $19.99

For better reference, here is a chart that breaks it all down:

FREE PRO ($9.99) HALL OF FAME ($19.99) Level Up Rewards MC x 40

MT x 40 (80 Total) MC x 40

MT x 40

Premium x 40 (120 Total) MC x 40

MT x 40

Premium x 40 (120 Total) Season Pass Rewards N/A MC x 2

MT x 2 (4 Total) MC x 2

MT x 2

1 Additional Reward (5 Total) Pass Perks N/A N/A 15% XP Boosts

10 Level Skips

Two additional Seasonal Pass purchase options in season are available for players:

Pass Upgrade ($10) – If you purchased the Pro Pass but decided you want the Hall Of Fame Pass instead, The Pass Upgrade allows you to do so. 10 Level Skips are applied immediately after purchase. Player is progressed 10 levels after purchase as well.

If you purchased the Pro Pass but decided you want the Hall Of Fame Pass instead, The Pass Upgrade allows you to do so. Level Skips ($1.99) – Advances you by one level in the season pass Players are unable to purchase more Level Skips than the total levels needed to progress

Advances you by one level in the season pass

Release Date

And that includes everything in the Season 1 Sneak Peek. We're excited to see what else NBA 2K24 has to offer as we approach the release date.

NBA 2K24 releases on September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more NBA & gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.