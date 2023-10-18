NBA 2K24 Season 2 approaches soon, and the devs released a new court-side report showing everything new. NBA 2K24 Season 2 brings something we've certainly never seen before, with some crazy new outfits, more content, and new rewards on the Season Pass. Multiple modes also received something new, so there's a reason for every player to come back and see what's new. Additionally, you still have time to finish your Season 1 progression if you're still progressing through it.

NBA 2K24 Season 2 Release Date – When Does Season 2 Come Out?

Season 2 of #NBA2K24 is going to be out of this world 👽 🛸 Everything you need to know in the Courtside Report ⬇️ https://t.co/t84nx99TKM pic.twitter.com/nsGHbGLelF — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 18, 2023

NBA 2K24 Season 2's Release Date is Friday, October 20th. 2K24 introduced a new method of progressing through the Season Pass, which allows you to play either MyCAREER or MyTEAM only. So if you prefer one mode, you can just play that one all you want and still get all the free rewards.

NBA 2K24 Season 2 brings all sorts of new content and rewards for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, The W Online, the Season Pass, and more. Additionally, the new season brings new music from more artists, some new Halloween-themed swagger and new weekly goals. Without further ado, let's check out what's coming in Season 2.

MyCAREER:

Progressing through the Season reward path nets you more banners, shot meters, 2XP Coins, a Slime BMX Bike (Level 20), and more. Both new and current gen players get access to a mascot costume for MyCAREER after reaching level 30. However, at level 40, New and Current gen players receive different rewards. New Gen players receive a Gold Floor Setter, while Current Gen receives a Extra Badge Point.

Furthermore, Season 2 adds twenty more NBA Players and Legends to use as a template for MyCAREER. Some of the new options include Blake Griffin, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, and Steve Nash.

MyTEAM:

Out of all modes in 2K24, MyTEAM seems to have gotten the most content out of everything. Starting right out the gate, 2K24 rewards you at Level 1 with a Free Agent Victor Wembanyama Card. For players who manage to reach Level 40, you get Diamond Wilt Chamberlain to add to your lineup.

Furthermore, players who purchased the Pro Pass get access to an Amethyst Donovan Mitchell as well as a Hall of Fame Hyperdrive Badge. Additionally, other rewards for Season 2 include a:

Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ultimate Season Reward)

Amethyst Terry Dischinger (Earn all 3 Ruby Player Rewards in all 3 rounds of Salary Cap)

Amethyst Coach Gregg Popovich (Level 35)

New diamond cards also make their way into Season 2. Whether as collection rewards or special inserts in the pack market, you're eligible to receive a Diamond card of Tim Duncan, Carmelo Anthony, and Michael Jordan.

An upcoming in-season MyTeam Tournament is on the way, along with more Double XP events to help you progress through the Season Pass.

The W Online:

While the W didn't get a huge overhaul in 2K24, it's online component receives some new goodies for Season 2. So if you really love basketball and just want as many rewards as possible, the W provides more ways to earn more rewards.

The W Weekly Goals:

Breanna Stewart Heroine Edition Jersey

Team Accelerator Boosts

Team Resilience Boosts

Helping Hands Boosts

Player Boosts

The W Seasonal Goals:

Tiffany Hayes Jersey

MyTEAM Stewie 2 Shoe Card

Sandy Brondello MyTEAM Coach Card

Breanna Stewart All-Star Jersey

Clothing Bundles

Sparks Logo Cards

However, remember that the W Online content is available only to new gen players. Unfortunately, current gen players are unable to play this mode and receive the rewards.

2K Beats:

2K24 Season 2 also introduces more music from several artists. Some of the new tracks coming to the game come from famous artists such as Rae Sremmurd, Young Dolph, Pusha T, and more. Overall, it's nice to add more music and variety to help players create their ultimate playlist when playing 2K.

NBA 2K24 Season 2 Rewards

At the time of this writing, we don't quite know every reward and which level they belong to. That being said, the dev team did reveal some rewards we should expect to see:

Skull Face Paint

Carbon Fiber Cyborg Suit

Diamond Shoe + Boosts Option Pack

45,000 earnable VC

25,000 earnable MTP

Sci-Fi Armor and Gloves

An alternate artwork Diamond Wilt Chamberlain card

Amethyst Donovan Mitchell

Oversized Eyeball Hoodie

Eyeball Cargo Sweats

Hyperdrive Hall of Fame Badge

If you're someone who wants to get all rewards in 2K24, you might consider purchasing a Season Pass (either Pro or Hall of Fame gets you all rewards). While we really don't approve of this, we at least recommend the Pro Pass since you get everything. If you're an avid 2K24 player, you should be able to get all rewards without a Hall of Fame Pass.

We plan on updating this page the moment we know every reward in Season 2. Overall, that wraps it up for everything you need to know about NBA 2K24 Season 2. We hope you enjoy what Season 2 has to offer. In the meantime, if you're looking to earn some quick VC before the season begins, check out our compiled answers list for NBA 2K24 2KTV.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.