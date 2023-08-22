NBA 2K24's The W mode is receiving some new improvements, including new features and unlockable rewards to elevate the experience. In case you're new to the series, The W is a mode first introduced in NBA 2K21, which added all 12 WNBA teams to the game, making them playable and giving them the league its own mode.

Once again, all 12 teams from the WNBA return to NBA 2K24 for all to enjoy. The W mode continues to remain and returns once again in NBA 2K24. So what's new with NBA 2K24's The W? Let's find out.

NBA 2K24 The W – All New Features

Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts, spoke about the team's passion to improve The W and how players experience it. “Elevating The W in NBA 2K is always an exciting part of our work every year. We look forward to seeing how players choose to unfold their career in The W while pursuing greatness on the court.”

Choose Your Path

Before starting their WNBA Career, players have the choice of starting as The Prospect or Undiscovered Gem:

The Prospect – Immediate WNBA player drafted early in the first round. Starts with 75 overall, but their buzz level is 4

Undiscovered Gem – Player who went unnoticed, perhaps had to play overseas before making it to the WNBA. 85 initial overall rating, but their buzz level is 0

Pursuit of Greatness

This all-new feature allows you to track and compare how well your WNBA player performs compared to the league's greatest players.

Pick-Up Games

Out with Contact Challenges, In with Pick-Up Games in The W. The development instead team opted for a new way to earn badge perks by competing against:

A veteran player from their team.

Star player who they're in a position battle with

Or Historic Legends

The W Rewards

New content and rewards make their way to the W and The W online. These rewards are earned by winning games and completing challenges to unlock 2K Breakthrough Skins, MyTEAM Jersey Cards, and player-enhancing MyTEAM Shoe Cards. Additionally, the developers mentioned more rewards, but we'll have to wait and see what they are.

NBA 2K24 Release Date

That's everything new with The W in NBA 2K24. Additionally, the developer also released new info on the improvements to MyNBA if you enjoy that mode as well. Later this month, we'll be hearing about all the new changes to NBA 2K24's MyCAREER mode, as well as the new Mamba Moments mode.

Sabrina Ionescu graces the cover of this year's WNBA edition.

NBA 2K24 launches September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

