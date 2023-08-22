NBA 2K24's MyNBA mode kicks off with a brand new LeBron Era and a new MyNBA Lite mode, among other new additions. The former sees players replicate or even rewrite LeBron James' legendary run with the Miami Heat in the 2010s. The new MyNBA Lite mode also brings the experience to fans who prefer a more casual approach. Lastly, the developers also added new features in conjunction with the new CBA agreement.

Additionally, Current-gen players won't be getting left out, as the developers are bringing something for them to experience too.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and look at everything new with NBA 2K24.

MyNBA Eras – LeBron Era Coming To NBA 2K24

NBA 2K23's MyNBA mode introduced Eras, which let players re-live through exciting times in NBA history. Some examples included the Magic Vs. Bird Era, The Jordan Era, The Kobe era, and more. The mode, which is supported only through next-gen consoles, sees players replicate, or even change up the history of legendary times in the league. NBA 2K24's MyNBA Eras kicks off with the LeBron Era. You play through the 2010s, experiencing some of the legendary moments and superteams of the time.

Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts is optimistic about the new additions coming to MyNBA. “We’re excited for fans of MyNBA to play the all-new experiences this game has to offer this year. MyNBA Eras continues to put players in control of the NBA’s future and past, now including a vital part of NBA history with the LeBron Era.”

Additionally, all Eras from NBA 2K23 return to NBA 2K24, which makes for a total of five playable eras.

New Era Features

Over the course of your era, you may notice players undergoing an automatic aging transformation. You'll see Kobe go from his fro' to his smooth headed iconic look. As the Era progresses, pundits, fans, and journalists all change with new reactions as well.

For example: If you play in the Magic Vs. Bird era, the Era starts off with newspapers you can read to recap the events in the league. But over time, as you approach the late 90s and early 2000s, those papers become the Web 1.0. So not only is the game changing, but the presentation evolves too.

MyNBA Online

Roles in MyNBA Online have been expanded with eight official titles. This means one player won't have control over the entire league, but the responsibilities can be divvied up. The eight new roles include:

Commissioner – Controls all aspects of the league

Controls all aspects of the league Admin – All normal permissions as well as trade veto/approval and rule change veto/approval.

All normal permissions as well as trade veto/approval and rule change veto/approval. Time Manager – Pauses, edits, or adds new timers

Pauses, edits, or adds new timers Gameplay Tuner – Edit various aspects that involve gameplay (i.e. sliders)

Edit various aspects that involve gameplay (i.e. sliders) Attribute Editor – Edits any aspect of a player (i.e. Vitals, Attributes, and Badges)

Edits any aspect of a player (i.e. Vitals, Attributes, and Badges) Designer – Creates and Edits Team jerseys, arenas, logos

Creates and Edits Team jerseys, arenas, logos Appearance Editor – Edit appearance of players (cosmetic only, no gameplay changes)

MyNBA Lite & CBA Adjustments

For players looking for a more casual experience to MyNBA, MyNBA Lite (only on New-Gen) does just that. This mode does tons of things to make your experience more smooth and streamlined, without too much keeping you from the court.

This includes, but it not limited to:

Trades without CBA restrictions (soft salary cap over hard salary cap)

Extending contracts when you want

100& accuracy and visibility on upcoming rookies

Removing Scout feature

Shorter free agency period

MyNBA Lite's foundation is built on three different things: Trades, Drafts, and Championships. All you need to do is select any team from the Modern Era and you're all set.

CBA Adjustments for 2023 Season

With the NBA and NBPA agreeing on a new collective-bargaining agreement (running to the 2029-2030 season), the development team implemented the following changes on New-Gen:

Luxury tax brackets increase with the salary cap.

Cap smoothing prevents more than a 10% increase per year

Increased value from the MLEs (Mid-Level-Exceptions)

The number of two-way roster slots increased from two to three

Increased Restricted Free Agent (RFA) qualifying offers by 10%

Adjusted the RFA Right of First Refusal period to 24 hours

Rookie-scale extensions now last five years

Second-round picks can always be signed by their teams

Unlimited number of Supermax contracts (only limited by the salary cap)

All-NBA teams are positionless

Visual Concepts and the rest of the NBA 2K24 development team surely put a lot of effort into creating a truly authentic experience.

What's Coming For Current Gen Players?

MyLEAGUE returns for Current-gen players (PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, & Xbox One). While you won't be getting any of the new additions coming to Next-gen versions of the game, you still receive many of the same game modes that you enjoyed in previous titles. But it seems with each new installment, NBA 2K's new-gen versions grow more distant from it's current-gen counterpart. This just marks the passing of the torch as the next generation of gaming slowly takes over.

Overall, we look forward all the new changes coming to NBA 2K24's MyNBA mode. Additionally, the developers also released information on the new improvements to The W. Now we're curious to see everything new with the streamlined MyCAREER mode.

NBA 2K24 launches on September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more NBA & gaming news, check out ClutchPoints.