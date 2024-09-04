We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 1 Answers to help you earn some much-needed VC and more. For newcomers to NBA 2K, 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from developer and player interviews, to new announcements and more. However, we know everyone watches to earn some free VC by answering the questions in the show. Therefore, we listed all answers to NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 1 below.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 1 Answers

Question – What position will you make your first MyPLAYER Build in NBA 2K25? Answer: Any Question – Chris returns to the City as your Rep for this affiliation. Answer: ELITE Question – Which Mode are you most excited to play in NBA 2K25? Answer: Any Question – Which WNBA Superstar is a 2K25 Cover Athlete? Answer: A'ja Wilson Question – Which Attribute category are you most excited about for your MyPLAYER? Answer: Any Question – How many Streetball Courts are in The City? Answer: 3 Question – What is your resolution for NBA 2K25 Answer: Any Question – In MyTEAM, There is a new Board Game Mode called _? Answer: Breakout Question – Which mode is NOT new to NBA 2K25? Answer: Salary Cap Question – In NBA 2K25, MyCAREER & MyTEAM have Shared Season Progression Answer: True Question – Who is the cover athlete for the Hall of Fame Edition of NBA 2K25? Answer: Vince Carter Question – On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for NBA 2K25? Answer: Any

Overall that includes all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 1. To answer a question, just press the button that corresponds with the answer you want to select. Answering a question correctly can reward the player with VC or other in-game items for free. Each episode is generally 20 minutes long and releases every week on Fridays.

Overall, we recommend watching every episode every week to receive free rewards and earn some much needed VC. However, what we don't recommend is skipping ahead through the episode. You may accidentally skip a question and a chance to earn a free reward. Therefore, just play the full episode to ensure you receive all rewards.

Fortunately, the developers also love to throw in many freebies each episode. In fact, Episode 1 of 2KTV for NBA 2K25 has many questions where all the answers are correct. So this means that, even without a guide, you should receive some rewards. However, please use a guide for your convenience to get all questions answered correctly.

NBA 2K25 launched this week, bringing a brand new experience for fans of the series. Between improvements to ProPLAY technology and an all-new dribble engine, NBA 2K25's gameplay is poised to be bigger and better than ever.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.