We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 4 Answers to help players earn some much-needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. The show itself features a wide variety of content from fan highlights to real player interviews. However, we know most people watch 2KTV to earn free rewards, some of which include VC. Therefore, let's take a look at the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 4 Answers.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 4 Answers

Any Rise True Rebound Deadeye 99 Mini Marksman Learn 2K False Any

Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 4. To answer a question, you just need to press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions pop up at different points during the episode, so keep your eyes peeled. When you correctly answer a question, you earn a reward. This can often be VC, though it can also be another in-game item.

The developers typically release new episodes on Fridays, though there could be exceptions. Furthermore, each episode lasts anywhere between 13 to 20 or so minutes.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from start to finish. Do NOT use the fast-forward buttons to skip ahead. If you do, you'll possibly lose the order of questions you're on, and make a mistake. Generally, you want to be careful when watching the show, as rewards do add up over time.

Fortunately, the developers love to throw at least one freebie in each episode. For example, Episode three featured two questions that gave free rewards, regardless of which answer you put down. So even if you do not feel like using a guide, we still recommend watching 2KTV. Considering how precious VC is in 2K, you'll need every little bit you can get.

Additionally, the 2KTV season ends once the official NBA Season ends. So from now until the end of the playoffs, you'll have episodes launching every week. However, keep in mind that with each 2K game, there's only a limited amount of episodes each season. So watch 2KTV! You'll thank us later.

In other news, NBA 2K25 MyTEAM players can look forward to another new set this weekend. The BBQ Buckets Set is headlined by a 96 OVR Pink Diamond Shaquille O'Neal. Several other star players are in the set, and you can unlock them starting today.

