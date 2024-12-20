NBA 2K25 has released its mid-December player ratings update, spotlighting the performances of Trae Young, Brandon Miller, and Payton Pritchard. This follows the early December update, which featured players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, and Ja Morant. The latest changes reflect the evolving landscape of the NBA as the 2024-25 season progresses.
Trae Young earns a 92 overall player rating in NBA 2K25
Trae Young has returned to the 90-overall club in NBA 2K25, receiving a three-point boost to reach a 92 overall player rating. This increase reflects his exceptional playmaking abilities and leadership on the court. Young currently leads the league in assists, averaging a career-high 12.2 per game.
In addition to his playmaking, Young is contributing 21.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He recently showcased his all-around game during the NBA Cup semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he recorded 35 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in a narrow loss to the eventual champions.
Young’s efforts have helped the Atlanta Hawks to a 14-14 start to the season, placing them seventh in the Eastern Conference. His improved rating underscores his impact as one of the league's premier playmakers.
Brandon Miller climbs to an 83 overall
Brandon Miller’s strong sophomore campaign has earned him a one-point boost, raising his overall rating in NBA 2K25 to 83. The Charlotte Hornets’ forward is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in the league.
Despite Miller’s standout performances, the Hornets continue to struggle, currently on a three-game losing streak. Their 7-20 record places them 13th in the Eastern Conference. While the team’s performance has been inconsistent, Miller has been a beacon of hope, demonstrating growth and potential as a key player for the franchise.
Payton Pritchard rises to an 83 overall
Payton Pritchard’s career year has earned him a one-point increase in his NBA 2K25 overall rating, bringing him to an 83. The Boston Celtics guard has emerged as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate, playing a critical role off the bench for the reigning NBA champions.
This season, Pritchard is averaging 16.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc. His recent performances have been even more impressive, with his last 10 games yielding averages of 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 50.4% shooting from the field and 45.5% from three-point range.
The Celtics currently hold a 21-6 record, sitting two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-4) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite a recent loss to the Chicago Bulls, Pritchard’s contributions remain a vital part of Boston’s success.
Full list of NBA 2K25's late-December player ratings update
NBA 2K25’s late-December update highlights the continued excellence of established stars like Trae Young, whose elite playmaking has solidified his reputation as one of the league’s top point guards. It also captures the rise of young talents like Brandon Miller, who has quickly emerged as a cornerstone for the Charlotte Hornets, showcasing his potential despite the team’s struggles. Additionally, the update recognizes the emergence of impactful role players like Payton Pritchard, whose breakout performances off the bench have made him a crucial contributor to the Boston Celtics’ championship defense.
As the season progresses, these updates will continue to reflect the dynamic performances shaping the league, ensuring that in-game ratings stay aligned with real-life achievements. With each adjustment, NBA 2K25 provides fans with a closer connection to the evolving narratives and standout moments of the 2024-25 season.
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young: 92 OVR (+3)
- Jalen Johnson: 85 OVR (-1)
- Zaccharie Risacher: 77 OVR (-1)
Boston Celtics
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 88 OVR (+1)
- Payton Pritchard: 83 OVR (+1)
- Luke Kornet: 77 OVR (+1)
- Sam Hauser: 77 OVR (+2)
Brooklyn Nets
- Nicolas Claxton: 82 OVR (+1)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 78 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Wilson: 76 OVR (+1)
- Day'Ron Sharpe: 76 OVR (+2)
- Keon Johnson: 72 OVR (+3)
Charlotte Hornets
- Brandon Miller: 83 OVR (+1)
- Cody Martin: 76 OVR (-2)
- Seth Curry: 75 OVR (+1)
- Moussa Diabate: 74 OVR (-1)
- Vasilije Micić: 74 OVR (+1)
- DaQuan Jeffries: 72 OVR (+2)
- Isaiah Wong: 69 OVR (+1)
Chicago Bulls
- Ayo Dosunmu: 79 OVR (+2)
- Lonzo Ball: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)
- Patrick Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
- Matas Buzelis: 74 OVR (+1)
- Julian Phillips: 74 OVR (+2)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland: 88 OVR (+1)
- Caris LeVert: 81 OVR (+1)
- Isaac Okoro: 77 OVR (+1)
- Dean Wade: 74 OVR (-1)
Dallas Mavericks
- Dereck Lively II: 83 OVR (+1)
- Daniel Gafford: 83 OVR (+1)
- Naji Marshall: 81 OVR (+1)
- Quentin Grimes: 77 OVR (-1)
- Jaden Hardy: 74 OVR (+1)
Denver Nuggets
- Aaron Gordon: 83 OVR (-2)
- Michael Porter Jr.: 82 OVR (-1)
- Christian Braun: 80 OVR (-1)
- Russell Westbrook: 79 OVR (-1)
- Julian Strawther: 77 OVR (+1)
- Zeke Nnaji: 71 OVR (-1)
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham: 89 OVR (+1)
- Jaden Ivey: 81 OVR (-1)
- Tobias Harris: 80 OVR (+1)
- Ron Holland: 75 OVR (+1)
- Wendell Moore Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)
Golden State Warriors
- Jonathan Kuminga: 81 OVR (+2)
- Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (-1)
- Gary Payton II: 77 OVR (+1)
- Moses Moody: 76 OVR (-1)
- Lindy Waters III: 75 OVR (-1)
Houston Rockets
- Fred VanVleet: 82 OVR (-1)
- Jalen Green: 82 OVR (-1)
- Dillon Brooks: 81 OVR (+1)
- Jae'Sean Tate: 74 OVR (+1)
Indiana Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton: 88 OVR (+1)
- Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (-1)
- Bennedict Mathurin: 81 OVR (-2)
- T.J. McConnell: 81 OVR (+1)
- Obi Toppin: 81 OVR (+1)
- Andrew Nembhard: 78 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Clippers
- James Harden: 85 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 75 OVR (+1)
- Nah'Shon Hyland: 75 OVR (+1)
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane: 81 OVR (+1)
- Santi Aldama: 80 OVR (+1)
- Brandon Clarke: 79 OVR (+2)
- Scotty Pippen Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jay Huff: 76 OVR (+1)
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro: 87 OVR (+1)
- Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+2)
- Terry Rozier III: 77 OVR (-1)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)
- Dru Smith: 73 OVR (+2)
See how NBA 2K25's player ratings compare to the earlier December update featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, and Ja Morant.
Milwaukee Bucks
- Khris Middleton: 82 OVR (-3) – largest overall decrease in NBA 2K25's late-December player ratings update
- Taurean Prince: 76 OVR (-1)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 76 OVR (+2)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Julius Randle: 85 OVR (-1)
- Naz Reid: 80 OVR (-1)
- Donte DiVincenzo: 75 OVR (-1)
- Josh Minott: 71 OVR (+1)
New Orleans Pelicans
- Trey Murphy III: 81 OVR (+1)
- Yves Missi: 80 OVR (+1)
- Brandon Boston Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)
- Javonte Green: 74 OVR (-1)
New York Knicks
- Mikal Bridges: 85 OVR (+1)
- Josh Hart: 84 OVR (+1)
- Precious Achiuwa: 75 OVR (-1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 97 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 84 OVR (-1)
- Luguentz Dort: 81 OVR (+1)
- Cason Wallace: 77 OVR (+1)
- Kenrich Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
- Ajay Mitchell: 75 OVR (+1)
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 84 OVR (+1)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 78 OVR (-1)
- Jonathan Isaac: 78 OVR (+1)
- Cole Anthony: 76 OVR (+3) – largest overall increase in NBA 2K25's late-December player ratings along with Trae Young, Keon Johnson, and Justin Champagnie
- Jett Howard: 74 OVR (+1)
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid: 94 OVR (-1)
- Tyrese Maxey: 88 OVR (-1)
- Jared McCain: 80 OVR (-2)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Lowry: 76 OVR (-1)
- Caleb Martin: 76 OVR (-1)
- Ricky Council IV: 75 OVR (+2)
Phoenix Suns
- Tyus Jones: 81 OVR (+1)
- Royce O'Neale: 78 OVR (+1)
- Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+1)
Portland Trail Blazers
- Anfernee Simons: 82 OVR (+1)
- Deni Avdija: 81 OVR (+1)
- Shaedon Sharpe: 79 OVR (-1)
- Scoot Henderson: 75 OVR (-3) – largest overall decrease along with Bucks' Khris Middleton
Sacramento Kings
- Domantas Sabonis: 90 OVR (+1)
- De'Aaron Fox: 88 OVR (-1)
- Keegan Murray: 79 OVR (+1)
- Keon Ellis: 76 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jae Crowder: 73 OVR (-1)
- Isaac Jones: 73 OVR (+1)
San Antonio Spurs
- Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (-1)
- Jeremy Sochan: 79 OVR (+1)
- Julian Champagnie: 78 OVR (+1)
- Charles Bassey: 77 OVR (+1)
- Malaki Branham: 75 OVR (-1)
Toronto Raptors
- Gradey Dick: 82 OVR (+1)
- Ochai Agbaji: 77 OVR (-1)
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 74 OVR (+1)
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
- Jordan Poole: 81 OVR (-1)
- Bilal Coulibaly: 80 OVR (+1)
- Marvin Bagley III: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jared Butler: 75 OVR (+2)
- Justin Champagnie: 74 OVR (+3)
- Johnny Davis: 73 OVR (+2)
- Anthony Gill: 71 OVR (-1)