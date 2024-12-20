NBA 2K25 has released its mid-December player ratings update, spotlighting the performances of Trae Young, Brandon Miller, and Payton Pritchard. This follows the early December update, which featured players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, and Ja Morant. The latest changes reflect the evolving landscape of the NBA as the 2024-25 season progresses.

Trae Young earns a 92 overall player rating in NBA 2K25

Trae Young has returned to the 90-overall club in NBA 2K25, receiving a three-point boost to reach a 92 overall player rating. This increase reflects his exceptional playmaking abilities and leadership on the court. Young currently leads the league in assists, averaging a career-high 12.2 per game.

In addition to his playmaking, Young is contributing 21.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He recently showcased his all-around game during the NBA Cup semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he recorded 35 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in a narrow loss to the eventual champions.

Young’s efforts have helped the Atlanta Hawks to a 14-14 start to the season, placing them seventh in the Eastern Conference. His improved rating underscores his impact as one of the league's premier playmakers.

Brandon Miller climbs to an 83 overall

Brandon Miller’s strong sophomore campaign has earned him a one-point boost, raising his overall rating in NBA 2K25 to 83. The Charlotte Hornets’ forward is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in the league.

Despite Miller’s standout performances, the Hornets continue to struggle, currently on a three-game losing streak. Their 7-20 record places them 13th in the Eastern Conference. While the team’s performance has been inconsistent, Miller has been a beacon of hope, demonstrating growth and potential as a key player for the franchise.

Payton Pritchard rises to an 83 overall

Payton Pritchard’s career year has earned him a one-point increase in his NBA 2K25 overall rating, bringing him to an 83. The Boston Celtics guard has emerged as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate, playing a critical role off the bench for the reigning NBA champions.

This season, Pritchard is averaging 16.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc. His recent performances have been even more impressive, with his last 10 games yielding averages of 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 50.4% shooting from the field and 45.5% from three-point range.

The Celtics currently hold a 21-6 record, sitting two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-4) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite a recent loss to the Chicago Bulls, Pritchard’s contributions remain a vital part of Boston’s success.

Full list of NBA 2K25's late-December player ratings update

NBA 2K25’s late-December update highlights the continued excellence of established stars like Trae Young, whose elite playmaking has solidified his reputation as one of the league’s top point guards. It also captures the rise of young talents like Brandon Miller, who has quickly emerged as a cornerstone for the Charlotte Hornets, showcasing his potential despite the team’s struggles. Additionally, the update recognizes the emergence of impactful role players like Payton Pritchard, whose breakout performances off the bench have made him a crucial contributor to the Boston Celtics’ championship defense.

As the season progresses, these updates will continue to reflect the dynamic performances shaping the league, ensuring that in-game ratings stay aligned with real-life achievements. With each adjustment, NBA 2K25 provides fans with a closer connection to the evolving narratives and standout moments of the 2024-25 season.

