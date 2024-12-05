NBA 2K25 has released its December player ratings update, showcasing significant adjustments to reflect the ongoing evolution of the 2024-25 NBA season. Headlining this month’s changes are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, and Ja Morant, whose stellar performances have earned them notable boosts.

These updates highlight not only the dominance of established stars like Antetokounmpo but also the rise of younger talents such as Wembanyama and the resurgence of key players like Morant. The December ratings provide an updated lens on how these players are shaping their teams' successes on the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo rises to 98 overall

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominant stretch has elevated his NBA 2K25 overall rating to 98, tying him with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic for the highest rating in the game. Antetokounmpo has been instrumental in the Milwaukee Bucks’ resurgence after a slow start to the season.

The Bucks, who began with a 2-8 record, now sit at 11-10, ranking fifth in the Eastern Conference. During the Bucks’ recent 9-2 stretch, Antetokounmpo has averaged 34.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 62.3% from the field.

On the season, he is averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game with a 61.6% field goal percentage. Antetokounmpo’s consistent impact on both ends of the court has solidified his place as one of the league’s top performers and earned him this ratings boost.

Victor Wembanyama climbs to 92 overall

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama continues to impress in his sophomore season, leading his team to an 11-10 start. The Spurs have won five of their last seven games, with Wembanyama showcasing his skills as a two-way force.

Wembanyama is averaging 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game this season. Over his last 10 games, his production has surged to 27.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 50.7% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

NBA 2K25 has recognized Wembanyama’s standout performances by raising his overall rating by one point to 92. His development as a cornerstone player for San Antonio has been a key storyline early in the season.

Ja Morant moves up to 91 overall

Ja Morant’s return to form has been pivotal for the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently hold a 14-8 record and sit fourth in the Western Conference. After missing most of last season due to suspension and injuries, Morant has quickly reestablished himself as a driving force for his team.

In the Grizzlies’ last 10 games, during which they’ve gone 7-3, Morant has averaged 21.8 points, 9.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field. His season averages stand at 22 points, a career-high 8.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and one steal per game with a 46.8% field goal percentage.

This strong performance has earned Morant a one-point increase in his NBA 2K25 overall rating, bringing him to a 91. His leadership and playmaking have been instrumental in Memphis’ success.

Full List of NBA 2K25 December player ratings

In addition to these headline boosts, NBA 2K25’s December update includes a comprehensive set of changes across the league, adjusting overall ratings to reflect players' on-court achievements in real time. This latest update highlights rising stars, veteran standouts, and surprise breakouts, capturing the dynamic progression of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. Fans can expect further updates as players continue to make their mark, with in-game ratings closely tracking the highs and lows of the NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks