NBA 2K25 is giving players a chance to earn 2XP, 2XREP, VC, and more by playing in Sunset Beach at the Event Center this weekend. As long as you play one game at Sunset Beach during this weekend, you'll earn a ton of rewards. But what exactly can you earn from participating in this event? We'll explain everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Sunset Beach Ballers event.

NBA 2K25 Sunset Beach Ballers MyPARK Event Details – Dates, Rewards, & More

The NBA 2K25 Sunset Beach Ballers MyPARK Event begins on Friday, November 15th 2024 and is located at the Event Center. Throughout the weekend, you'll earn 2XP and 2XREP for all matches played. Furthermore, if you play just one game during the event, you'll receive even more rewards like:

5,000 VC

Sunset Beach Ballers Shirt

5 Gatorade Boosts

5 Skill Boosts

XP and REP will be important for improving your MyPLAYER and unlocking all sorts of rewards. This event offers a great opportunity to earn both fast!

The Sunset Beach is a throwback to the original park, which first appeared in NBA 2K15. 10 years later, it's back and better than ever. And now, you can earn more just for playing here. Sunset Beach is just one of four different MyPARKs players can ball out in throughout the seasons. They include:

Old Town – Season 1

Sunset Beach – Season 2

Rivet City – Season 3

Old Town MyPARK Championship – Season 4

MyPARK is just one of many features coming back from previous NBA 2K titles. 2K25 also brings back MyCOURT, which is where you can shoot some hoops before heading out into the City. It's also customizable, with more designs you can earn via Season rewards and more.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Sunset Beach event this weekend. We wish you the best of luck in earning 2XP, 2XREP, and VC. Enjoy playing at Sunset Beach!

In other news, NBA 2K25 released a new player ratings update. Several players received OVR adjustments. Furthermore, 2K also released the new “2K Bundle”, which includes a trio of 2K sports titles such as NBA 2K25, TopSpin 2K25, and WWE 2K24. Additionally, tune in later today for a new episode of NBA 2KTV. Lastly, make sure to redeem the latest NBA 2K25 Locker Codes to receive even more free rewards.

