The NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition has just been announced, almost unceremoniously, offering some bonuses if you want a headstart in your MyCAREER. Here's everything you need to know about this new version of the game, what you get from what it offers, and how it compares to other versions of NBA 2K25.

What You Get From the NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition

Coming out tomorrow, October 28, 2024, the NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition gets you the following bonuses:

  • NBA 2K25
  • 35,000 VC
  • MyCAREER Skill & Gatorade Boosts
  • MyTEAM Player Cards & more!

We don't know exactly yet what you will get from the “& more” part, but we'll make sure to update this section as soon as we get more information.

Now, it's hard to judge this just based on its face value because we don't know yet how much it costs. For now, all we can do is compare it to the other versions of the game available:

BonusesTournament EditionAll-Star EditionHall of Fame Edition
Virtual Currency (VC)
  • 35,000 VC
  • 100,000 VC
  • 100,000 VC
MyCAREER Bonuses
  • MyCAREER Skill & Gatorade Boosts
  • 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games)
  • 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games)
  • Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey
  • Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin
  • 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt
  • 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games)
  • 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games)
  • Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey
  • Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin
  • 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt
  • Vince Carter Cover Jersey
MyTEAM Bonuses
  • MyTEAM Player Cards & more!
  • 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR)
  • 3 Diamond Shoe Cards
  • 3 Takeover Boosts
  • 1 Amethyst Coach Card
  • 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR)
  • 3 Diamond Shoe Cards
  • 3 Takeover Boosts
  • 1 Amethyst Coach Card
Other Bonuses
  • 12-Month NBA League Pass
  • Season 1 Pro Pass
MSRPTBD$99.99$149.99
The Tournament Edition simply pales in comparison to the All-Star Edition, and if you're not really that invested in either MyTEAM or MyCAREER, you'd just be better off getting the Standard Edition for $69.99 ($59.99 on the Nintendo Switch.) The only thing that could save the Tournament Edition would be its price tag, which, at the moment, we know nothing about.

What do you think of this new NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition? Will you be getting one for yourself?

NBA 2K25 launched on September 6, 2024, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.