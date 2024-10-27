The NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition has just been announced, almost unceremoniously, offering some bonuses if you want a headstart in your MyCAREER. Here's everything you need to know about this new version of the game, what you get from what it offers, and how it compares to other versions of NBA 2K25.

What You Get From the NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition

Coming out tomorrow, October 28, 2024, the NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition gets you the following bonuses:

NBA 2K25

35,000 VC

MyCAREER Skill & Gatorade Boosts

MyTEAM Player Cards & more!

We don't know exactly yet what you will get from the “& more” part, but we'll make sure to update this section as soon as we get more information.

Now, it's hard to judge this just based on its face value because we don't know yet how much it costs. For now, all we can do is compare it to the other versions of the game available:

Bonuses Tournament Edition All-Star Edition Hall of Fame Edition Virtual Currency (VC) 35,000 VC 100,000 VC 100,000 VC MyCAREER Bonuses MyCAREER Skill & Gatorade Boosts 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games)

75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games)

Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey

Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin

2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games)

75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games)

Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey

Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin

2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt

Vince Carter Cover Jersey MyTEAM Bonuses MyTEAM Player Cards & more! 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR)

3 Diamond Shoe Cards

3 Takeover Boosts

1 Amethyst Coach Card 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR)

3 Diamond Shoe Cards

3 Takeover Boosts

1 Amethyst Coach Card Other Bonuses 12-Month NBA League Pass

Season 1 Pro Pass MSRP TBD $99.99 $149.99

The Tournament Edition simply pales in comparison to the All-Star Edition, and if you're not really that invested in either MyTEAM or MyCAREER, you'd just be better off getting the Standard Edition for $69.99 ($59.99 on the Nintendo Switch.) The only thing that could save the Tournament Edition would be its price tag, which, at the moment, we know nothing about.

What do you think of this new NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition? Will you be getting one for yourself?

NBA 2K25 launched on September 6, 2024, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.