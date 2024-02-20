How would Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd fix the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game has been a popular subject of discussion over the past couple days. The game drew negative reactions from fans and analysts due to the easy offense and lack of defensive effort. In fact, some players even admitted that the game was not taken seriously. So does Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd have a solution to fix it?

Kidd, while speaking after practice on Tuesday, gave his best solution to fix the NBA All-Star Game.

“The only thing you can do is tell them not to shoot in the first five seconds, it has to be a two. That’s just what the game is today… But I think that’s just where the game is, everyone is shooting threes. You can’t shoot in the first ten seconds, it can’t be a three. Or make them run a play.”

There were certainly not many plays run during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Perhaps drawing up a play would lead to a more competitive brand of basketball.

Many analysts and fans pointed to the lack of defensive effort, but Kidd believes the emergence of the three-point shot also played a role in the high-scoring affair.

“I think guys have gotten better. In the ‘90s, the three-pointer wasn’t used as it is today. Everyone can shoot the three. That’s just the nature of the game.

“We just gotta get used to the games being in the two-hundreds now… When you put the best players in the world together in that format, you have to expect the most.”

Future of the NBA All-Star Game

Some have even suggested that the league should get rid of the game altogether. I personally don't believe that would be the best option, though. Although the game wasn't competitive, it is still exciting to watch the best players in the world together on one court.

The NBA could try a way to motivate the players. The idea of giving the conference winner of the game home-court advantage in the NBA Finals has been floated around. Regardless of what solution is reached, the game should still be played.

Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton stole the show on Sunday. Kidd, however, gave Karl-Anthony Towns his flowers as well after the Minnesota Timberwolves big man dropped 50 points.

“We saw Dame (Damian Lillard), (Tyrese) Haliburton put on a great show,” Kidd said. “I mean, I felt bad for KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns). Kat scored 50 and no one even mentioned his name.”

The electric performances from the aforementioned superstars were still impressive. Lillard made his half court shot attempts look like basic three-point shots during the contest.

So it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the NBA All-Star Game. Perhaps Jason Kidd will receive the opportunity to call some plays in the game next year if the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals this season.