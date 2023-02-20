Ja Morant has already said that he has no intention of joining the NBA Dunk Contest. The next best thing is probably Anthony Edwards, right? Well, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has now made his feelings about participating in the dunk spectacle abundantly clear. Unfortunately, it’s not the answer the fans have been hoping for.

Edwards took part in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game for the first time in his career, where he happened to be LeBron James’ very first pick of the pre-game draft. NBA on TNT’s Dennis Scott caught up with the Timberwolves star during the NBA All-Star Game, and 3-D took the opportunity to ask Edwards straight up about potentially joining the Dunk Contest in the future. Ant Man was brutally honest with his response:

"Nope. Nope. Nope. I just like dunking on people, man." Anthony Edwards wouldn't commit to being in a dunk contest 😩pic.twitter.com/seaH0C7aPF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

It sounds like Edwards has no intention of joining the Dunk Contest anytime soon. As he said, he does have a knack for dunking on opponents during games, but I guess he doesn’t want to test his dunking prowess on the biggest stage.

To be fair, dunking in-game is very different from putting on a show in the Dunk Contest. That is exactly what Mac McClung did on Saturday night, and his mind-blowing performance still has the basketball world buzzing. Not only has McClung breathed new life into the dunking spectacle, but he’s also put a lot of pressure on anyone and everyone who takes part in the Dunk Contest in the coming years.