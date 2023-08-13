The Los Angeles Lakers are once again the talk of the town (did they ever stop?), as the rising popularity of Austin Reaves continues to enlarge his stature among NBA fans, players and alum. While a bit of the interest in Reaves may be attributed to the sheer fact that he plays for one of the most iconic sports franchises in world history, there's a real to be excited about the 25-year-old guard.

His intangibles have been well-documented. His coachability caught on camera. However, it was his performance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs that was the real eye-opener for fans, as Reaves averaged 16.9 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting a sizzling 44.3 percent from 3-point range.

He has since then parlayed that performance into a spot on the USA Basketball Senior Team ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and now has the eyes of the entire world on him.

For the Lakers, the promise that Reaves holds is less about any imaginings of him entering the Basketball Hall of Fame than how he can help the franchise win another championship. So, for all of his talent, how he fits into the team's plans matters more than any singular highlight or All-Star proclamation ever could.

To that point, the projected starter believing that he can play point guard for L.A. is extraordinarily interesting.

“Really just being more of a playmaker,” Reaves says of his focus this offseason (h/t the Full Send Podcast). “I feel like I can play the 1 at a high level, and just really proving that because that’s really the position I’ve played basically in my whole career until like kind of college in my last couple years… and then just sharpening everything else just trying to get better overall.”

Could Austin Reaves emerge as the Lakers starting PG?

The case for Austin Reaves to get PG minutes

To keep it short, the best case for Austin Reaves getting minutes at point guard next season is that it may be his best position. In fact, it may be his most natural position, given the revelation that it's the position he's played his entire career.

At Ceder Ridge High School in Arkansas, Reaves was recruited as a point guard at 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds, after averaging 32.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game as a senior. While his scoring exploits — like a 73-point performance in triple-overtime — were notable from his teenage years, the fact that he continued to be a heads-up playmaker while being the offensive engine is Pete Maravich-level.

Again, as he said, he played plenty of point guard in college in the beginning as well. With the Wichita State Shockers, Reaves was routinely found in the backcourt beside combo guard Landry Shamet, posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.76. Though he would play more off ball once he transferred to Oklahoma, he routinely demonstrated high-level passing and ball-handling ability with the Sooners as well, even posting an assist percentage of 26.4 percent in his senior season.

Whether the focal point is what Reaves did in high school, the NCAA, the NBA or even now with Team USA, he's proven himself capable of being a lead guard at every level.

In fact, Reaves has proven himself to be positively adept at the finer points of the position thanks to his ability to process the floor, shift defenses, touch, and preternatural instinct.

The case for Austin Reaves to start at PG

There is little doubt that Austin Reaves should get to play at least some of his minutes in the 1, especially with Gabe Vincent being a tier below him as an instinctual facilitator and more suited to a combo guard role.

That being said, potential starter D'Angelo Russell will be tough competition for Reaves if he wanted to usurp him, as Russell's ability to facilitate is one of his better skills. Factor in Russell's experience and 3-point proficiency and there are multiple reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers could choose to have him enter the season as the lead guard.

For argument's sake, if the Lakers were to go with Vincent as their starting point guard, the reason would be about his much-needed defensive contributions on the perimeter more than any perceived offensive mastery. After all, not only is point guard arguably the most difficult to defend in the NBA these days, but there are multiple upper echelon players at that position in the league. Many of them — Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook even — play in the Western Conference and could be among the opponents that L.A. has to take down during their quest for a title.

And that is the reason that Reaves could find himself as the starting point guard.

In terms of scoring, playmaking, defense and all of the other intangibles that go along with piecing together a championship-level rotation, Reaves has the best combination of traits when compared to D'Lo or Vincent. Even if first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino were to enter the chat — which is still possible given his upside and own instinctual playmaking — Reaves would have the upper hand because of his experience, particularly in the playoffs.

Who else should the Lakers start?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis — the leaders and anchors on either end — will obviously start for the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

As James prepares for his 21st season, one would hope that he can take that once ailing foot off the gas a bit in order to stay fresh for the playoffs. However, that's largely dependent on the health and endurance of 30-year-old AD.

There are rumblings that the Lakers would want to start Jaxson Hayes at center, which is unsurprising given both his reputation as a shot-blocker at 6-foot-11 and Davis's reputation for largely preferring to play power forward.

Frankly, I would keep D'Angelo Russell as a starter, with he and Austin Reaves sharing the responsibilities of a lead initiator depending on the situation or setting.

While having Gabe Vincent hound players defensively would be nice, Russell's career numbers from 3 (36.2 percent) inspire more confidence in his ability to space the floor and play off of Reaves and their stars.

There is the possibility that Reaves is open to coming off the bench as a super-sub Sixth Man who is the focal point of the second unit and stabilizer for the starters. Such a role could allow him to maximize his talents and ensure that the team can still do damage when LeBron James sits. It also would likely come with less of a headache — from internal and external sources — than bringing D'Lo off of the bench.

Nonetheless, between Reaves, Russell, LeBron and AD, the Lakers will have at least 75 points per game in their starting lineup. Although there's more than basketball than offense, being able to keep up with teams like the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors could be the difference between winning a championship and going on an early vacation.