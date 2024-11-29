Say what you want about the Emirates NBA Cup, but this tournament at the start of the season has created competitiveness, intensity, and a playoff-like atmosphere for all 30 teams around the league. That includes those that have no chance of making the playoffs this year. Every team in the NBA is making headlines in the news for different upsets, like the Atlanta Hawks beating the Boston Celtics in a group stage game, and there is also a newfound sense of belief for many teams based on where they finish in the NBA Cup.

Early on in the season, the standings are meaningful, but they are not definitive. Fast starts by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in their respective conferences are certainly notable, as they are proving to be legitimate contenders. At the same time, injuries happen, and there are still four full months of basketball to be played. On the reverse side of this, struggling teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans can certainly begin to make up ground. This is especially true by utilizing the NBA Cup for inspiration.

Last season, it was the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Pelicans who advanced to Las Vegas to fight for the NBA Cup. Nobody expected Indiana to be in the championship game, yet they found something in themselves that pushed them to a fantastic season and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014.

Who is to say something similar can't happen with a team like the Houston Rockets or the Detroit Pistons? Nobody expects either of these young teams to be contenders, but the Rockets have already clinched West Group A, and the Pistons can move to 3-0 in East Group B with a win over the Pacers on Friday.

Only two days of group stage games remain before we know who the eight teams that will be fighting for the NBA Cup are. Pride, money, and a chance to seize the media spotlight are up for grabs, and there is a lot to discuss pertaining to each of the six NBA Cup groups ahead of the knockout round.

East Group A

There is a lot at stake on Friday in East Group A, specifically in regards to the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks. Both of these teams reside near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, and they are both 2-0 in group play of the NBA Cup. The Magic will hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets, who will be eliminated from the tournament with a loss, and the Knicks will also be on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets, who have yet to win a NBA Cup game in this group.

The one other team remaining in this group is the Philadelphia 76ers, who are an abysmal 3-14 this season and rapidly seeing things spiral out of control with Joel Embiid and Paul George continuously missing games. Not to mention, the drama that surrounds this group internally and in the locker room may very well end up being too much to overcome.

This East Group A is going to come down to the Magic and the Knicks. Coincidentally enough, these two teams will face off in their final group stage game on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Madison Square Garden. Despite Orlando entering Friday with a +37 point differential and both teams likely to be 3-0 when facing one another, the Knicks seem to be finding their rhythm. New York should be considered the favorites to come out of this group with a 4-0 record.

With this said, give Jamahl Mosley and Franz Wagner a lot of credit for what the Magic have been able to achieve over the last few weeks without All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. Since he suffered a torn oblique, the Magic have gone 10-5 and own the second-best defensive rating in the league since Halloween. If the Magic come out of this group with a 4-0 record, they could very much end up being this year's version of the Pacers and advance to the championship game.

East Group B

A 2-8 start for the Milwaukee Bucks is well in the rear-view mirror, as Doc Rivers' squad is now back to even on the season at 9-9 overall. More importantly, they are 3-0 at the top of East Group B and control their own fate in the NBA Cup. However, the one unexpected team is lurking in the shadows and may enter their final game of group stage against the Bucks with a 3-0 record. That team is the Detroit Pistons.

While it may be hard to believe given their losing ways from a year ago, this is a new Pistons team with a lot of belief in themselves not only because of new veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris leading the locker room, but because JB Bickerstaff has his team giving effort defensively. It is always worth mentioning the All-Star-like season Cade Cunningham has been having to this point. If the Pistons can defeat the Pacers on Friday, they will be 3-0 and knock the team that represented the East in the NBA Cup championship game from a year ago out of this season's tournament.

Although the Miami Heat can't win the group, this is a team that is still technically in the mix and can move to 2-2 in group play if they can get past the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Miami is one of the few teams around the league just looking to pick up some wins to gain confidence since the start of the season has not been kind to them.

This group is going to come down to the Bucks and Pistons. IF the Pistons can beat the Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday, then they will have the confidence and motivation to steal this group from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Contrary to everyone siding with Milwaukee right now, I am buying into this scrappy, energetic Pistons team simply because the narrative of them being one of the final eight teams standing in the knockout round would be fairytale-like.

East Group C

The most shocking results in the Eastern Conference during NBA Cup play have come out of East Group C. When this group was first announced, it looked like the Boston Celtics were going to run away with things. Well, the Atlanta Hawks beat the defending NBA champions on their home floor, the Chicago Bulls are 2-1 in group play, and the 17-2 Cleveland Cavaliers are still looking to make some magic. Interestingly enough, the Hawks have defeated both the Celtics and Cavs this season, the two teams with the best records in the league.

Chicago will take on Boston, and Atlanta will host Cleveland on Friday. These two games will decide the fate of this group, but things could get messy with tiebreakers depending on who wins.

What will be interesting is this second Cavs vs. Hawks game since Atlanta just defeated Cleveland on their home floor the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Can the Hawks make it two straight over the team with the best record in the NBA? The Celtics are overwhelming favorites over the Bulls, as they should be, which essentially makes this Atlanta-Cleveland battle an NBA Cup elimination game.

Oh, and the other team in this group is the Washington Wizards, who have already been eliminated — hypothetically before NBA Cup play even began. At this point, it's like, “Don't be that team,” as Kyle Kuzma would say.

West Group A

NOTE: The Houston Rockets have clinched West Group A and will advance to the quarterfinals.

One of the two Western Conference teams to already have clinched their group in the NBA Cup is the Houston Rockets in West Group A. In what has turned out to be the easiest-looking group, the Rockets have taken advantage of their opportunities this season and are this season's emerging team. Ime Udoka has his club playing at a very high level defensively, and Alperen Sengun is evolving into one of the best centers in the league before our very eyes.

Besides Sengun, the Rockets have a handful of lengthy, athletic talents that make up their dynamic young core. Several players are capable of scoring in double figures for this team, and with Sengun being a triple-double-like threat, they have entered the upper echelon of teams in the league. Do not be surprised if Udoka takes this team to Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Minnesota Timberwolves are the three other teams with one win in this group entering Friday. It is worth discussing LA being a potential sleeper team simply because of the fight they bring for all 48 minutes of every game. There are no easy wins against the Clippers this season, and they have picked up some hard-fought victories as a result.

While they were thought to be threats, the Sacramento Kings have yet to win a NBA Cup game and are sinking in the standings at 9-10 overall. Now that DeMar DeRozan is dealing with a back issue, it will be up to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to keep their slim NBA Cup hopes alive against the Blazers on Friday night. Both teams could really use a win at this juncture.

West Group B

This West Group B has been the “Group of Death” in this year's tournament. The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs are all 2-1 in group play, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at 1-1. We shouldn't even mention the Utah Jazz, as they haven't won a game and they aren't going to win a game against these other four powerhouses.

Los Angeles did not lose a single NBA Cup game last year, and they went on to win the very first tournament. This season, the Lakers kicked things off with a 2-0 record before getting blasted by the Suns. Now, the Lakers and Thunder will meet in what has suddenly become a potential knockout game in itself. At this point, the winner of Tuesday's Spurs-Suns game will win Group B, and it is looking likely that Phoenix will be the team advancing with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal finally healthy again.

Although they have struggled in recent weeks with Durant and Beal sidelined, the Suns may just be the best team in the Western Conference, especially with the Thunder not having Chet Holmgren. Prior to injuries to Durant and Beal, the Suns found themselves 9-2 and at the top of the conference standings. This team has the scoring power to take on anyone in the league, which is why Phoenix will be tough to stop in the NBA Cup.

If the Lakers are to advance, they are not only going to have to defeat the Thunder in their final group stage game on Friday in Los Angeles, but LeBron James and Co. will need to do so by double digits to increase their point differential.

West Group C

NOTE: The Golden State Warriors have clinched West Group C and will advance to the quarterfinals.

How good have the Golden State Warriors been to start the 2024-25 season? Stephen Curry hasn't played a whole lot of minutes, and his scoring numbers are down compared to years past, yet the Warriors are still 12-6 overall and were the first team to clinch their NBA Cup group. The Dubs can close things out with a perfect 4-0 record and possibly claim the top spot on the West's side of the NBA Cup bracket with a win over the Nuggets on Tuesday.

What is interesting about West Group C is that the other four teams besides the Warriors still face a lot of question marks.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been decimated by injuries this season, resulting in them not being able to live up to potential. Much of the same can be said about the Memphis Grizzlies, as they have yet to consistently roll out the same lineup on a night-to-night basis due to Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and others dealing with early-season ailments.

Of course, the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are two title-contending teams still forming their identities this season. Whereas the Mavs are figuring things out offensively with the addition of Klay Thompson, the Nuggets are trying to find steady production outside of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Both Dallas and Denver would likely be eliminated from the NBA Cup with a loss in their final group stage game.

Who will win the NBA Cup?

Until we actually see the eight teams left standing after the group stage, it is a little difficult to pinpoint one team that has the best chance of advancing to Las Vegas and winning the second NBA Cup. Instead of labeling one team as the sure-thing, must-pick team in this tournament, there are four organizations that have stood out: the Rockets, Warriors, Knicks, and Bucks.

Last season, when the Lakers made it to the knockout round and they ended up winning the NBA Cup, it was LeBron and Anthony Davis that paved the way to success. Others stepped up, but when it came down to winning, the stars showed out, resulting in them trouncing the Indiana Pacers.

What the Warriors, Knicks, and Bucks all have in common are stars that have been in big playoff moments before and can rise to the occasion when the lights are bright. Despite Houston's deep roster and defensive intensity, they are still a young team looking to find their footing against the best of the best in the Western Conference. That is why they are the most similar to last year's Pacers team that represented the East in the NBA Cup championship game. If they can go all the way to the championship and maybe even win this tournament, that will give the Rockets the confidence needed to evolve into a real contending threat.

The Bucks are arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at an MVP level, it is not out of the realm of possibility for him to drop 40-plus points in every NBA Cup game from here on out. That is what makes the Bucks tough to beat. In regards to the Knicks, their four-headed monster of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby have proven to be able to outscore virtually any team. Can this group step up defensively, though, and limit a team like the Bucks or potentially even the Celtics in the knockout round?

Speaking of the Celtics, we can't ignore them either. Should Boston advance to the knockout rounds from East Group C, then they will be the favorites to win the NBA Cup because of their status at the top of the league.

This week's column is all about the NBA Cup and predictions for how things will play out the rest of the way, so who will ultimately meet in the championship game and win the tournament? I am going with a matchup everyone wants to see once more in Jayson Tatum's Celtics against Steph Curry's Warriors.

Other notes and intel from around the NBA:

Golden State Warriors: There is not an overarching level of concern within the Warriors organization regarding Stephen Curry's bilateral patellofemoral pain that kept him out of Wednesday's marquee matchup against the Thunder. With a very tough stretch ahead for the Warriors, as well as recently playing three games in a four-day span, the organization felt it was best to get Curry extra rest, sources said.

Milwaukee Bucks: As reported here in Siegel's Scoop on ClutchPoints earlier in November, the Bucks were hoping to have Khris Middleton resume full basketball activities and scrimmage with the team before Thanksgiving. That moment came ahead of Tuesday's NBA Cup game against the Miami Heat, leading to the belief that Middleton could return and play in an actual, meaningful game during the first week of December.

It is very possible that the All-Star wing makes his season debut in the coming days, possibly as early as Saturday against the Washington Wizards. If he sits out this game, Middleton's next chance to return will be during the Bucks' upcoming back-to-back against the Pistons and Hawks on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, respectively.

Minnesota Timberwolves: I would like to clarify a report from last week in this Siegel's Scoop column that was taken out of context by the ravenous aggregators out there. DiVincenzo is being viewed as a possible trade candidate from rival, playoff-contending teams looking for impactful two-way talents on the wing. There are several teams monitoring DiVincenzo's status in Minnesota, sources said.

The piece of information that got lost in translation here is that the Timberwolves value DiVincenzo and traded for him in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster deal with the intent of having him around for many years to come. Executive Tim Connelly has always been a fan of DiVincenzo's game, and the Wolves guard has stated multiple times that he's happy to be in Minnesota. At this time, there are no indications that the Timberwolves are actively wanting to move DiVincenzo. I hope that helps clear the air here since it appears many like to twist reporters' words around the NBA for their own gain… likely for that free monetization money on social media!

Orlando Magic: Orlando is taking their time with Paolo Banchero and not rushing him back to the court despite the young star's eagerness to ramp up his on-court activities. Banchero is recovering from a torn oblique and made it known he hopes to return in time for Christmas. He should be re-evaluated and cleared for minor on-court work in the coming days. Unfortunately, he is still at least two-to-three weeks away from having a chance to be fully cleared.

Philadelphia 76ers: The next 11 games for the 76ers taking them into 2025 will tell the tale for how this season will go. This team is currently 3-14 overall, yet there are advantageous matchups approaching if Joel Embiid and Paul George can get back on the court sooner than later. Both the Hornets and Magic are dealing with limited frontcourts, and games against rising, young teams like the Pistons and Spurs are there for the taking. Step one for Philly is to get Embiid and George back. Step two will be to put everything that's happened behind them and take things one game at a time. If the Sixers can get to 10 wins before 2025 begins, then they can salvage this season.

