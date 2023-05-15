Bobi Klintman, a Swedish power forward by way of Wake Forest, is perhaps the most intriguing sleeper in the 2023 NBA Draft. In a sense, he strains credulity on the court—at 6’10, he’s a way more fluid shooter, ball-handler and all around mover than he has any business being. Even as the NBA gets bigger and more skilled every year, Klintman is still an outlier. In a much more real sense, though, he’s not especially good at basketball at this point point in time. During his one year at Wake Forest, he averaged just 5.3 ponts per game on 40.7 percent shooting. Similarly, his curious decision to withdraw from this week’s NBA Draft Combine has made him one of the most fascinating players in next month’s NBA Draft.

“Bobi Klintman has pulled out of the NBA Draft Combine,” tweeted The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. “Klintman has also recently informed Wake Forest that he is not returning to college.

Traditionally, pulling out of the NBA Draft Combine has often been a sign that a player has received a promise from a team; teams promise to take a player in the first round and, in exchange, the player refuses to work out for other teams and withholds medical records so that no other team is confident enough to draft them. For the Thunder especially, this is a common practice, sparking speculation that Klintman is Oklahoma City bound.

To wit, Bobi Klintman is the archetypal Oklahoma City Thunder draft pick. Like Aleksej Pokusevski or Ousmane Dieng, he’s an international man of mystery, a player whose prodigious physical gifts far outpace his actual production but who holds the promise of blossoming into a real NBA player. Adding even more fuel to the fire, Klintman shares an agent with Dieng, the Thunder’s first round pick last season.