Niagara University may not get much national attention, but they have one of the NCAAs best-kept secrets in guard Noah Thomasson. That’s no longer the case, as Thomasson will test the waters of the 2023 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility, per CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein.

Thomasson just completed his junior season and his second season as a starter for the Purple Eagles, averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

Though Thomasson only averaging 10.8 points per game in his sophomore season may cause pause, it’s worth that he has a career field goal percentage of 47.4 and a career 3-point percentage of 38.2. Both numbers lend credence to the belief that he wasn’t a one-hit wonder at Niagara.

Even still, Thomasson looks to have a pro-ready scoring game. So, it’s no wonder that he managed to score at least 20 points in 17 of the 31 games he played in 2022-23.

Nonetheless, if Thomasson decides not to keep his name in the NBA Draft, he has until May 31 to make that decision. If he should return and he receives encouraging feedback prior to the draft, more NBA scouts are likely to be in attendance for Niagara’s games than before.

With that in mind, his decision to declare for the NBA Draft is a win-win for him no matter what.

If Thomasson should be drafted, he would be the first player from Niagara that finished their career at the school to play in an NBA game since 1987 (Joe Arlauckas). Hall of Fame guard Calvin Murphy also played for Niagara.