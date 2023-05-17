Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

All is well after the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to select French star Victor Wembanyama. The decision is too easy for the Spurs, and mock drafts everywhere should have Wembanyama locked in to the Spurs no matter what.

The Spurs were tied for last in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record, but adding a talent such as Wembanyama should be terrific for this franchise. As a result, the odds for their win projections have already dropped, per BetOnline. Here are the Spurs’ win projections and the odds just a day after landing the top choice.

To make playoffs: Yes (+300), No (-500)

Over 32.5 wins: (-120)

Under 32.5 wins: (-120)

If the Spurs manage to win 32 games, that would be a massive improvement after winning just 22 this past season. Wembanyama’s Rookie of the Year odds have dropped and he should be the favorite to win the award from the get-go. He is also listed at -140 to average more than 17.5 PPG, so there are a ton of expectations for perhaps the most hyped prospect of this century besides LeBron James.

With the anticipated selection of Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio, the roster should see even more upgrades during free agency. Gregg Popovich is still the head coach, and Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Tre Jones are a couple of other promising young players.

Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Devonte’ Graham, two second-round picks, almost $40M in cap space. What more could you ask for in San Antonio? It won’t be long until the Spurs are contenders again. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 17, 2023

After a rough couple of seasons, since Kawhi Leonard left, the Spurs are back, and it’s all because of the French superstar that is labeled as a generational talent.