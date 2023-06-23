The Minnesota Timberwolves have a deal with the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night. The Timberwolves are reportedly sending two future second-rounders to the Spurs in exchange for San Antonio's No. 33 pick at the 2023 NBA Draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Timberwolves are sending the Spurs two future second-round picks, source says. https://t.co/fiAHdFZzG5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

The Timberwolves did not have a pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft but have two in the second round following their transaction with the Spurs. San Antonio is seemingly content with its one-man haul in the first round, with the Spurs selecting Victor Wembanyama as the draft's top pick overall. As for the Timberwolves, they also have the No. 53 pick of the York Knicks in the second round via the Charlotte Hornets. The Memphis Grizzlies have the Timberwolves' No. 45 pick overall.

In a separate report by Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, the picks that the Timberwolves will send to the Spurs in this deal will be the 2026 second-rounder which they acquired from the Utah Jazz while the other will be Minnesota's own in 2028.

Looking like the Timberwolves are sending the 2026 second-rounder they got from Utah in the D'Angelo Russell + their own 2028 second-rounder are going to San Antonio.

After getting the rights to the No. 33 pick of the Spurs, the Timberwolves went ahead and selected Leonard Miller, who skipped college and opted to go the NBA G League Ignite route before declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves are coming off the 2022-23 NBA season in which they finished with a 42-40 record and reached the playoffs before getting booted out by the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first round.