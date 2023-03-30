Toledo Rockets senior guard Rayj Dennis has plenty of game and after declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, he’ll get a chance to see how he fares at the next level.

Thanking his coaches, trainers, families, and friends on Twitter, the 21-year-old writes that “it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey!”

The 2022-23 MAC Player of the Year, Dennis led the conference in both points scored and points produced after averaging 19.6 points and 5.8 assists per game for the Rockets. He also shot 48.5 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point range, leading to an effective field goal percentage of 53.3, 11th in the conference despite Dennis being just 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds.

With a methodical approach that sees him utilizing a heavy number of screens, Dennis routinely found himself in the teeth of the defense. An improved 3-point shot helps him be more effective, but his bread-and-butter can be seen below.

Michigan/Toledo should be a fun one tonight. The Rockets are elite offensively and don't play much defense. RayJ Dennis surrounded by shooters is a fun combo. https://t.co/4mmYZAheyK pic.twitter.com/PGQwAvf8df — Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) March 14, 2023

Clearly one of the more traditional point guards, Dennis ability to carve a career out for himself will be steeped in how well he can run and offense. Nonetheless, unless they’re lockdown defenders, guards are expected to score at a respectable rate in the NBA.

As a scorer, Dennis can be crafty on his way to the rim, particularly with his use of spin moves. He hasn’t proven himself to be reliable from outside, shooting just 29.2 percent from deep on 2.6 attempts per game in his first three seasons.

Unfortunately, his ability to convert his 3s at a league-average rate (at least) could go a long way towards determining if he’ll be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. Still, his overall scoring ability could give him a bit more leeway.