Tulane Green Wave wing Jaylen Forbes is an unheralded player on the national level. However, after declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, the senior standout will have plenty of people aware of his capabilities.

Posting an announcement on Twitter, Forbes reveals that he’ll retain his collegiate eligibility.

The 22-year-old “credits his faith and his parents for being a strong support system for [him] through the ups and downs.” Forbes thanks the Green Wave coaching staff, his teammates, his friends, and Tulane’s fan base as well.

Possessing solid size as a shooting guard at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Forbes has a slight frame but plenty of functional strength.

He averaged 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for Tulane in 2022-23. But aside from being highly productive, he was also efficient from beyond the arc. Forbes shot 38.8 percent from 3-point range on 7.3 attempts per game, the second-highest percentage in the AAC.

Jaylen Forbes (@G0LDENJAY23) continued his huge season last night with a season-high 31! Hitting 5-8 from 3PT. Lights out shooter. 31PTS (9-15FG, 5-8 3PT), 7REB pic.twitter.com/3DsSRaaH9Z — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) January 12, 2023

For those that believe that Forbes was just having a good season, he’s averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game for Tulane since transferring from Alabama in 2020.

Looking ahead, Forbes stands a nice chance of rising up draft boards this summer. His deep range, ability to score off-the-dribble, make plays without the ball in his hands, and get to the free-throw line are not only valuable for teams but premier skills for wings that will primarily be off-ball.

The fact that he may be relied upon to have a positive impact defensively as well is another reason to have confidence that Forbes will be drafted this June.