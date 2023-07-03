NBA Free Agency began on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. and already, we have seen almost all the biggest names available this offseason come off the board.

Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green were given over $700 million combined and through the first hour of free agency and as a whole, NBA teams spent over $1 billion in total. Numbers across the league continue to increase, directly resulting in more and more nine-figure contracts being given out.

The first weekend of free agency resulted in over 80 new contracts, yet several key names still remain looking for new contracts ahead of the 2023-24 season.

From minimum-contract type of players to those looking for long-term security, here are the best players who still remain free agents following the first weekend of free agency.

#10 Mo Bamba, C, Los Angeles Lakers

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $10,300,000

While the Los Angeles Lakers waived him in order to get out of the $10.3 million they owed him for next season, there does still seem to be mutual interest between Mo Bamba and Los Angeles. Bamba is one of the better centers still available in free agency and outside of Anthony Davis, the Lakers do not have much talent in their frontcourt. A lengthy rim-protector who can step out on the perimeter and hit shots, Bamba is definitely a solid backup option for any team to have on their bench.

#9 Ayo Dosunmu, G, Chicago Bulls

Status: Restricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $1,563,518

The Chicago Bulls agreed to new contracts with both Coby White and former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter during the first day of free agency. They also still have Alex Caruso and Dalen Terry, who the team is high on entering his second season in the NBA. After two seasons in the league, Ayo Dosunmu has proven to be a versatile guard who has potential to grow on both ends of the floor.

Shooting 37.6 percent from deep last season, Dosunmu could help a contending team right now and down the line, he could eventually turn into a key factor in a sixth-man-like role. As a restricted free agent though, the Bulls will be able to match any offer sheet he may sign with another team.

#8 Dario Saric, F/C, Oklahoma City Thunder

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $9,240,000

While he has not been the same player since tearing his ACL in the 2021 NBA Finals, Dario Saric is a big man who can stretch the floor on offense given his shooting abilities. For his career, Saric has shot 36.0 percent from three-point range and he shot 39.1 percent from deep a season ago with both the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder. Maybe he will not hold that big of a role anymore but Saric can still contribute on a contending team. The Golden State Warriors have interest in signing the former lottery pick and may very well scoop him up this week.

#7 Malik Beasley, G, Los Angeles Lakers

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $15,558,035

Just like they did with Mo Bamba, the Lakers also decided to waive Malik Beasley by not picking up his $16.5 million team option for next season. Known for being a sharpshooter on the wing, Beasley never really got a chance to make an impact with the Lakers. After signing Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Gabe Vincent, it does not appear as if Beasley will be returning to Los Angeles.

Shooting 35.7 percent from long-range a season ago on just over eight attempts per game, Beasley is a high-volume shooter who can get going and be a dangerous scorer on any given night. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors all have interest in signing him.

#6 Matisse Thybulle, F, Portland Trail Blazers

Status: Restricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $4,379,526

The Portland Trail Blazers extended a $6.3 million qualifying offer to Matisse Thybulle, making him a restricted free agent. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Blazers right now, as Damian Lillard's trade request changes the dynamic and future of this organization. Where will Lillard go and what kind of value will the Blazers get in return? Will Portland begin to rebuild after drafting Scoot Henderson?

Nobody really seems to have any answers surrounding the Blazers right now, as they are an organization that has quickly taken a dive towards the bottom of the league rankings. Continuing to expand on their young core, it would make sense for them to bring back Thybulle. He's a young, athletic wing who shot well from the perimeter in his limited time with Portland and he is known to be an elite-level defender. It would be a surprise to see the Blazers let him walk for nothing.

#5 Mason Plumlee, C, Los Angeles Clippers

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $9,080,417

Traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Los Angeles Clippers, Mason Plumlee has really proven to be a multi-purpose big man in this league. Despite lacking the abilities to be a modern-day center who can stretch his game out on the perimeter, Plumlee is a strong screener who thrives in pick-and-roll situations. Not to mention, he can be a real problem to stop on the glass.

Only having Ivica Zubac in their frontcourt, it would make the most sense for the Los Angeles Clippers to re-sign Plumlee, but there are some other teams who could look to add him to their frontcourt. Plumlee is an experienced veteran who is comfortable playing his role off the bench. He could be very useful to another contending team outside of Los Angeles.

#4 Kelly Oubre Jr., G/F, Charlotte Hornets

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $12,000,000

When discussing the best pure scorer still available, Kelly Oubre Jr. is the name that sticks out right now in free agency. He's lengthy, he's athletic and Oubre can really punish his opponents by getting out and running in transition. Not to mention, he's an effective three-point option despite only shooting 31.9 percent from deep a season ago.

Bringing back Miles Bridges on a one-year deal, Oubre's future with the Charlotte Hornets appears to be unclear. Then again, interest around the league does not appear to be high and the 27-year-old wing doesn't seem to be in line for a raise since almost no team has cap space to spend anymore. It is likely that Oubre will get an offer for either half of or all of a team's mid-level exception. Keep an eye on the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers as possible landing spots for him during the second week of free agency outside of Charlotte.

#3 Grant Williams, F, Boston Celtics

Status: Restricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $4,306,281

It is a little surprising to see Grant Williams still on this list, especially without one offer sheet coming his way. As a restricted free agent, the Boston Celtics have the ability to match any offer Williams receives this offseason and it does appear as if they will be keeping him around. Now, that does not necessarily mean that Williams will remain with Boston long-term though, as they could look to move him at the trade deadline or next offseason with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both set to see their contract values increase drastically.

A tough, defensive-minded presence who is a very strong three-point shooter from the corner, Williams brings value to his team off the bench. As mentioned with Oubre, not many teams have a lot of money left to spend, which is why a return to Boston remains the most likely option for the former first-round pick.

#2 P.J. Washington, F, Charlotte Hornets

Status: Restricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $5,808,435

Even thought they brought back Miles Bridges on a one-year deal, P.J. Washington's future with the Charlotte Hornets does not appear to be in question. Washington put together a fantastic fourth season in the NBA, averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game after seeing his role elevated in Bridges' absence. He also shot 34.8 percent from three-point range this past season.

A solid defender who can really play anywhere on the offensive-end of the floor, Washington has been a terrific secondary contributor alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte. It would be surprising if he signed an offer sheet with another team and left the Hornets in free agency.

#1 Christian Wood, F/C, Dallas Mavericks

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent | 2022-23 contract: $14,317,459

There is no denying that Christian Wood is the best player still available as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Proving to be a focal point for his team offensively when with the Houston Rockets, Wood has also shown that he is an above-average three-point shooter for a big man. A double-double threat on either end of the floor, Wood is a key name to watch right now because a championship contending team could swoop in and get him for a major discount on a one-year deal.

Re-signing Dwight Powell and bringing in Richaun Holmes via a trade with the Sacramento Kings, Christian Wood's time with the Dallas Mavericks appears to be over. Where he will end up remains a mystery, but whoever lands Wood will be getting a key contributor who can make an immediate difference in their frontcourt.