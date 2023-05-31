There have been a lot of iconic nicknames in the NBA. Some superstars have multiple nicknames, while some are pretty straightforward. Jerry West was nicknamed ‘The Logo’ for being the cover of the NBA logo. Meanwhile, David Robinson was nicknamed ‘The Admiral’ simply for his Navy background.

However, role players deserve a Hall of Fame of nicknames too. And since role players are way more compared to superstars, narrowing this list to ten let alone three took some time. Apologies in advance for the nicknames we might’ve missed. But without further ado, here are three of the greatest (and probably funniest) nicknames ever given to NBA role players.

Honorable mentions

Andre Drummond – Big Penguin

Corey Brewer – The Drunken Dribbler

Danilo Gallinari – Rooster

Dario Šarić – Super Dario

Darrell Griffith – Dr. Dunkenstein

Jaren Jackson Jr – Block Panther

Matthew Dellavedova – Outback Jesus

Mitchell Robinson – Block Ness Monster

Nik Stauskas – ‘Sauce Castillo’

Robert Williams – Timelord

Reggie Jackson – ‘Big Government’

3. Harold Miner – ‘Baby Jordan’

Expectations were high for Harold Miner after a stellar 3-year career at USC. He was the 12th pick of the 1992 NBA draft and drew similarities to Michael Jordan for his athleticism. As we all know, being compared to one of the greatest players ever when you haven’t even played a minute in the NBA rarely works out. Miner played only four seasons in the NBA and never averaged more than 10 points. At least he’ll forever be known as the first player dubbed to be the next Jordan.

2. Robert Horry – ‘Big Shot Rob’

Robert Horry was one of the first stretch four’s to ever play the game. He was a 6-foot-10 forward who never missed the NBA playoffs and earned his nickname by knocking down clutch shots whenever his team needed it the most. Despite all the big shots Horry’s made in his 16-year career, his favorite shot came during his rookie year with the Rockets as per Rocketswire.

1. Brian Scalabrine – ‘White Mamba’

Every unique nickname has an origin story. For Scalabrine, he’s had a couple of theories about why he earned his iconic nickname. But there is one thing clear, none of it was because his play style resonated with the original mamba: Kobe Bryant.

In one video, Scalabrine says it’s because white mambas are the more dormant snakes on earth. While his other theory is that he had a custom pair of Kobe shoes and in the first game he wore the shoes he scored six points in one quarter.