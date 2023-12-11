The first NBA In-Season Tournament has ended with the Lakers winning it all. Here is who made the All-Tournament team.

The very first NBA In-Season Tournament has ended with the Los Angeles Lakers claiming the NBA Cup. LeBron James was named the tournament MVP and he also finds himself as one of the five players named to the NBA's All-Tournament Team.

The All-Tournament Team for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament: ▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

▪️ Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

▪️ Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

▪️ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, and Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis are the four other players who join LeBron on the first-ever in-season tournament team.

The Lakers defeated the Pacers in the championship game of the in-season tournament and Haliburton was fantastic in all of Indiana's tournament games. Over the course of seven total games during the tournament from the group stage throughout the knockout stage, Haliburton averaged 26.7 points and 13.3 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

Haliburton has quickly ascended from first-time All-Star last season to becoming a true superstar at the point guard position this season. The young guard has put the Pacers back on the map in the Eastern Conference after leading his team to the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game. Haliburton received considerations for the in-season tournament MVP award.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the in-season tournament semifinals, as Durant and the Suns were defeated by the Lakers in the quarterfinals, a game that ended in controversy.

As for Davis, he was instrumental to the Lakers' championship run. During seven in-season tournament games, Davis averaged 23.3 points and 14.6 rebounds per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor. In the championship game, the Lakers' big man recorded 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in 41 total minutes.

The All-Tournament Team was selected by a media panel and based on player performance in both Group Play and the Knockout Rounds. Brandon Ingram, Nikola Jokic, De'Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Myles Turner all received consideration for the All-Tournament Team.