It seems that the NBA media prioritizes a sensationalized rivalry over acknowledging a team that has shown significant improvement.

During the Houston Rockets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers, all eyes were fixated on the fabricated rivalry between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James—a feud that has barely lasted a season. Frankly, the Lakers aren't even close to securing a playoff spot this season. Their entire roster is in disarray, coach Darvin Ham is under immense pressure, and it seems we're witnessing another year of “LeGM.” Despite this, the Lakers remain a constant topic of national discussion. For the Rockets, this game marked their first appearance on the front page of basketball news and ESPN highlights in months, a feat not achieved since their previous matchup with—oddly enough—the Lakers, where coach Ime Udoka was ejected.

It seems that the NBA media prioritizes a sensationalized rivalry over acknowledging a team that has shown significant improvement. The game garnered little attention outside of Rockets media and their fan base.

The #Rockets got posted by a national media site for the first time in months and it’s not for Şengün playing like an all star or Jalen Green turning a corner: It’s for Dillon Brooks scoring on LeBron… That’s the only storyline they care about when it comes to the Rockets… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0V9KsR9iWd — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 30, 2024

What the media should really be talking about

If you look at mainstream NBA media, Brooks and LeBron were the main talking points during Monday's game. Nevertheless, the Rockets showcased their ability to blowout a team led by the all time great and Anthony Davis—arguably the best player in NBA history and an MVP level candidate big.

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun were on their A-game, as both scored a combined 65 points. Green in particular has shown refinement in his gameplay over the last four games, averaging 29.5 points on 49.5% shooting, eight rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Additionally, he's a combined +28 plus minus in this stretch including three straight double-doubles, with the first being the first of his NBA career.

It started with defense for Jalen Green. Not even talking about his career-best rebounding figures, you can just tell he's been taking defense more seriously lately. Giving maximum effort defending LeBron, using his athleticism to contest shooters. This is what the Rockets need pic.twitter.com/XcFD1ZXU57 — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) January 30, 2024

Sengun continues to make his case to be anointed by NBA coaches as an All-Star reserve with a 31-point double double of his own. When defending Davis, Sengun only allowed 5-of-13 on two-pointers, including a +15 plus minus.

Cam Whitmore, one of the leagues most underrated rookies, scored 20 points in just 18 minutes of play in Monday's game, including nine straight points in less than ninety seconds. The only notable-worthy NBA media highlight? An attempted poster over LeBron James that turned into a shooting foul.

The Rockets also demolished the Lakers in the rebound department, out-rebounding them 56-35, including 14-4 in offensive rebounds. Attacking the glass has been an ongoing issue with Houston, but this game displayed all of Houston's strengths.

Overlooking Rockets' success

Sadly, the media wouldn't dare to mention how a new and improved Rockets team comfortably handled the Lakers in this matchup. What it's mostly about is why the Lakers can't win against lower seeded teams with a healthy LeBron and AD—who are on a lower seeded team themselves.

Now you might be wondering, does NBA media care about this at all? Of course not. These stats are likely displayed on local Houston media TV and Rockets fans alike. Following the game, LeBron received more questions about Dillon Brooks, to which he responded: “Next question.”

It will take time for the current Rockets team to gain regular national media attention, a level of recognition they haven't enjoyed since the James Harden era. Hopefully, when that day arrives, the attention will shift from LeBron's retirement to the Rockets' resurgence. That's if he actually retires.