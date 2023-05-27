A game-worn jersey by NBA all-time great Michael Jordan in the 1992 Olympics sold for $3 million at a recent auction.

The auction was held by Karl Malone, who reportedly sold off various memorabilia from his time with the 1992 ‘Dream Team.’

Jordan’s jersey was signed for Malone and reads, “To Karl, good luck.” You can see a picture of the jersey below:

BREAKING: the Michael Jordan 1992 Olympic "Dream Team" Game-Used, Photo-Matched, Signed, Inscribed Jersey has sold in our Dream Team Auction. Final sale price: $3,030,000 🏀🐐 pic.twitter.com/dZY9U2gZDB — Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 25, 2023

A pair of Air Jordans at the event reportedly sold for $450,000. Malone made over $5 million in sales.

Outside of Jordan’s memorabilia, a Larry Bird jersey from the Dream Team sold for $360,000.

Final Sale Price for this Larry Bird Jersey: $360,000 💸 Final Sale Price for these Larry Bird Sneakers: $91,200 💸 All-time records for any Larry Bird Game-Used Jersey & Sneakers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UyBsZ4pROZ — Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 25, 2023

Malone was a member of the 1992 Dream Team, which is considered the greatest assembly of basketball players in the sport’s history.

Jordan, Malone and Bird played with other superstars at the time, including Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson.

The team went undefeated en route to an Olympic gold medal. Their closest game was their 32-point win over Croatia in the gold-medal game.

Malone and Jordan notably battled in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals. Jordan’s Bulls defeated the Jazz in six games in each of those series.

That may have been the toughest championship series for Jordan, who won his final two titles as part of a three-peat from 1996 to 1998.

Karl Malone ranks third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (36,928 points). He received the NBA’s MVP award in 1997 and 1999.

Michael Jordan is considered to be the greatest basketball player ever. In addition to two Olympic gold medals, Jordan won six NBA championships, was a five-time MVP and won Defensive Player of the Year in 1988.

He never lost in the NBA Finals and denied Malone and other all-time greats championships.